Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: If Police Can't Solve By Sunday, Will Hand It Over To CBI: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the case of murder and rape of doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital will be handed over to CBI if police fails to crack it by Sunday. Police and the victim's parents have told her that someone inside the hospital was involved, she said.

"I want police to arrest the accused as early as possible and if they are unable to solve this case by Sunday, then we will not keep this case in our hands, we will hand it over to CBI. As I had been telling since long, we have nothing to gain or lose from this case. Unfortunately, the success rate of the central agency is very late," Banerjee said after visiting the victim's family in Sodepur.

She said that whoever involved should be punished immediately and a fast-track court should be set up for this case. We will vow for death penalty, she said.

Banerjee said she is totally surprised as to how the incident happened since there were nurses and security guards. "Police and also her parents have told me that there was someone inside (the hospital) who is involved in this entire case. I have told police to speak to her friends and those who informed her parents. The principal has resigned today and the police, dog squad, forensic department and other teams are doing their work," she said.

"Investigation is underway to arrest the accused and if police are unable to solve this case by Sunday, then we will not keep this case in our hands, we will hand it over to CBI," she said