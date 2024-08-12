ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Accused Had Washed His Clothes To Destroy Evidence: Cops

Kolkata: The man, accused of raping and murdering a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, had returned home after the alleged incident and washed his clothes the next day in order to destroy evidence, investigators said on Monday.

Officials probing the case said they found blood stains on accused Sanjoy Roy's shoes during the search operation. Roy was a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police but was frequently seen in the campus.

Body of a woman post-graduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside the hospital's seminar hall, was found on Friday morning. Next day, Roy was arrested.

An officer said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused had returned to the place where he stayed after committing the alleged crime. He woke up late on Friday morning and then washed the clothes that he had worn the previous day.

"He had tried to destroy evidence but we found blood stains on his shoes during the searches and arrested him," the officer said. The accused has been remanded in police custody till August 23.

The officer has ruled out involvement of anyone else in the crime, saying till now, there has been no such evidence. Some sections have been alleging that there were more than one perpetrators. He said that their probe findings will be compared with the final autopsy report, which is yet to be ready.

As per the initial post-mortem report, there were blood marks on the victim's eyes, mouth and private parts along with wounds on other parts of her body including left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger and lips.

Police are also not ruling out the possibility of the victim being murdered before rape.

On Sunday, the SIT team collected evidence from the seminar hall, where the doctor's body was found. All people who were on duty on the day of the incident are being questioned and the CCTVs are being examined, police said. Also, investigators reconstructed the crime scene but the accused was not brought to the spot.