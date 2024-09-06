Kolkata-Doctor-Rape-Murder: BJP Holds Statewide 'Chakka Jam' In Several Parts Of City

Kolkata: The West Bengal BJP on Friday organised a statewide "Chakka jam" (road blockade) programme in several parts of the city and in districts for an hour demanding justice for the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case and also the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

As part of the protest, BJP workers burnt tyres at multiple locations and shouted slogans seeking justice for the victim and the resignation of the chief minister, who also holds the health and home department portfolios.

In Kolkata, protesters blocked roads in areas like Shyambazar, Lake Town, VIP Road, Salt Lake, Karunamoyee, Behala, and Rajpur, among others from 1 pm to 2 pm. Similar protests were held in Birbhum, Paschim Bardhaman and Paschim Medinpur districts, where tyres were burnt, causing brief disruption to traffic movement.

Protesters also carried placards and shouted slogans. This protest is part of the ongoing demonstrations by the BJP, as announced by Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar. The party has organised several protests in the past, including one by its women's wing.