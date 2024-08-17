ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Ahead Of IMA's 24-hour Strike, Doctors Take Out Candle Light March In Chhattisgarh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 17, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

The march led by the Chhattisgarh Gynecologists Association, Indian Medical Association, Junior Doctors and other health organizations demanded capital punishment to the accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal capital Kolkata.

Medics take out candle light march in Raipur against Kolkata rape-murder
Medics take out candle light march in Raipur against Kolkata rape-murder (ETV Bharat)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Ahead of the Indian Medical Association's pan-India 24-hour strike against the rape and murder of a doctor trainee at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal capital Kolkata, medics took out a candle march in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Friday against the brutality against their colleague to demand justice for her.

On Friday evening, doctors and health workers took part in the candle march on the streets of Raipur. The candle light march was led by the Chhattisgarh Gynecologists Association, Indian Medical Association, Junior Doctors and other health organizations.


Demand For Justice: The protesting medics demanded death penalty for the accused of Kolkata rape and murder.

"Organizations of doctors and health workers across the country have demanded justice in this case as soon as possible. Doctors have taken the path of agitation to demand immediate punishment to the culprits of the Kolkata massacre and a central security law. OPD services will be closed across the country from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday as a protest on the call of the national leadership of the Indian Medical Association. It has been decided to keep all medical services closed except emergency services,” Dr. Rakesh Gupta, President, IMA, Chhattisgarh said.

Doctors Demand Security: After the Kolkata incident, the demand for security of doctors in the country has intensified. During the candle march in Raipur, medical organizations have demanded security for doctors from the government.


Health Services Affected: Owing to the IMA's 24-hour-long, health services will remain affected in Chhattisgarh too like the rest of India. OPD and general medical services will remain suspended from 6 am Saturday till 6 am Sunday. Emergency medical services will remain operational during the OPD strike. IAA Chhattisgarh President Rakesh Gupta has appealed to make the strike successful. IMA Raipur has expressed deep regret for the inconvenience caused to patients during this period.

  1. Read more: Kolkata Doctor Rape-murder: IMA On 24-Hour Nationwide Strike Today; NCW Probe Reveals Lack Of...
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape-murder: Several Interns, Doctors Involved In Crime, Parents Tell CBI
  3. Road Blockades, Processions In Parts Of Bengal To Protest Kolkata Medic's Rape-murder

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Ahead of the Indian Medical Association's pan-India 24-hour strike against the rape and murder of a doctor trainee at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal capital Kolkata, medics took out a candle march in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Friday against the brutality against their colleague to demand justice for her.

On Friday evening, doctors and health workers took part in the candle march on the streets of Raipur. The candle light march was led by the Chhattisgarh Gynecologists Association, Indian Medical Association, Junior Doctors and other health organizations.


Demand For Justice: The protesting medics demanded death penalty for the accused of Kolkata rape and murder.

"Organizations of doctors and health workers across the country have demanded justice in this case as soon as possible. Doctors have taken the path of agitation to demand immediate punishment to the culprits of the Kolkata massacre and a central security law. OPD services will be closed across the country from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday as a protest on the call of the national leadership of the Indian Medical Association. It has been decided to keep all medical services closed except emergency services,” Dr. Rakesh Gupta, President, IMA, Chhattisgarh said.

Doctors Demand Security: After the Kolkata incident, the demand for security of doctors in the country has intensified. During the candle march in Raipur, medical organizations have demanded security for doctors from the government.


Health Services Affected: Owing to the IMA's 24-hour-long, health services will remain affected in Chhattisgarh too like the rest of India. OPD and general medical services will remain suspended from 6 am Saturday till 6 am Sunday. Emergency medical services will remain operational during the OPD strike. IAA Chhattisgarh President Rakesh Gupta has appealed to make the strike successful. IMA Raipur has expressed deep regret for the inconvenience caused to patients during this period.

  1. Read more: Kolkata Doctor Rape-murder: IMA On 24-Hour Nationwide Strike Today; NCW Probe Reveals Lack Of...
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape-murder: Several Interns, Doctors Involved In Crime, Parents Tell CBI
  3. Road Blockades, Processions In Parts Of Bengal To Protest Kolkata Medic's Rape-murder

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CANDLE MARCH IN RAIPURKOLKATA RAPE DOCTORBENGAL DOCTOR RAPEKOLKATA RAPE MURDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.