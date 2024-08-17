Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Ahead Of IMA's 24-hour Strike, Doctors Take Out Candle Light March In Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Ahead of the Indian Medical Association's pan-India 24-hour strike against the rape and murder of a doctor trainee at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal capital Kolkata, medics took out a candle march in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Friday against the brutality against their colleague to demand justice for her.

On Friday evening, doctors and health workers took part in the candle march on the streets of Raipur. The candle light march was led by the Chhattisgarh Gynecologists Association, Indian Medical Association, Junior Doctors and other health organizations.



Demand For Justice: The protesting medics demanded death penalty for the accused of Kolkata rape and murder.

"Organizations of doctors and health workers across the country have demanded justice in this case as soon as possible. Doctors have taken the path of agitation to demand immediate punishment to the culprits of the Kolkata massacre and a central security law. OPD services will be closed across the country from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday as a protest on the call of the national leadership of the Indian Medical Association. It has been decided to keep all medical services closed except emergency services,” Dr. Rakesh Gupta, President, IMA, Chhattisgarh said.

Doctors Demand Security: After the Kolkata incident, the demand for security of doctors in the country has intensified. During the candle march in Raipur, medical organizations have demanded security for doctors from the government.



Health Services Affected: Owing to the IMA's 24-hour-long, health services will remain affected in Chhattisgarh too like the rest of India. OPD and general medical services will remain suspended from 6 am Saturday till 6 am Sunday. Emergency medical services will remain operational during the OPD strike. IAA Chhattisgarh President Rakesh Gupta has appealed to make the strike successful. IMA Raipur has expressed deep regret for the inconvenience caused to patients during this period.