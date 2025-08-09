ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Doctor Rape And Murder Case: Victim's Mother Injured During Nabanna Abhijan

Kolkata: The father and mother of the RG Kar Hospital case victim, who was injured in the Navanna campaign, have been taken to a private hospital on the bypass. They are currently undergoing treatment there.



Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari went there to check on their physical condition. Representatives of the West Bengal Junior Doctor Front also went there. Junior doctor Debashis Halder, who went there, said, "The West Bengal government will have to answer for today's incident. The parents, who were demanding justice for their daughter, have been attacked. We could not even imagine that the parents would be attacked."



According to hospital sources, several tests are already being done on the mother of the victim. According to sources, the mother's forehead is quite swollen.



Adhikari came to see the injured mother at the hospital. He claimed, "She is injured and is in a serious condition. The CT scan has been done and the MRI will be done. She has been admitted to the hospital. Her concha and palladium are broken. The government is anti-Hindu. The victim's father is there. The victim's mother is weeping. She could not imagine that the police would beat her up when she came to seek justice for her daughter."



However, senior doctors are questioning why those who called for the Navanna campaign could not provide security. Joint Platform of Doctors convener Dr. Purnabrata Gun said, "My parents have joined us in various movements for the past year. Those who took the victim's parents to the Navanna campaign, why could they not provide security?"



Earlier, while walking in the procession, the victim's mother said, "Shameless police. The police who licked the Chief Minister's (Mamata Banerjee) feet."