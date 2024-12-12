ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Court Lawyers Stage Rally To Protest Violence Against Minorities In Bangladesh

Bangladesh has been in turmoil since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government on August 5.

Kolkata High Court
Kolkata High Court (IANS)
Kolkata: Lawyers at Alipore court here on Thursday staged a rally in protest against the alleged violence against minorities in Bangladesh and demanded the interim government there to ensure peace and protect everyone’s rights. Commenting on a Bangladesh court’s decision to reject a plea to advance the hearing of arrested Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das’ bail petition in a sedition case, the lawyers emphasised, "Everyone has a right to justice and self-defence, and that must be ensured."

Bangladesh has been in turmoil since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government on August 5. In the last four months, the country’s minority Hindus, who constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks.

