Kolkata College Gang Rape: Student Appears For Law Semester Exams

Kolkata: About three weeks after she was allegedly raped by her two seniors and an alumnus of South Calcutta Law College, the first-year student of the institute appeared for semester exams, her family said on Thursday.

The student kept herself away from all distractions and entirely focused on her preparations, since the June 25 incident, for the first semester exams, her father told PTI.

"My daughter helped investigators and met lawyers and members of the state women's commission whenever required. But she concentrated on her preparations for the exams and isolated herself from all other developments, news and discussions.

"She is a brave girl and knew that she could give a befitting reply to all those pointing fingers at her by good academic results. She appeared for tests on Wednesday," the father said. The student collected her admit card with the help of the college, he said.

Asked if his daughter was initially in two minds about writing papers, the father said, "She was in trauma, but we kept telling her to appear for the exams. We told her that if she acquires the strength to write papers, it will set an example for others who are fighting for justice. She is not the one who should be embarrassed. The perpetrators who committed such a barbarity should be ashamed." "Had she skipped the exams, she would have had to appear for supplementary tests, which we did not want," he added.