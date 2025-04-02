ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Air Traffic Controllers Mourn Death Of Myanmar Counterparts In Earthquake

Damaged buildings are seen in the aftermath of an earthquake in Naypyitaw, Myanmar ( AP )

Kolkata: The Air Traffic Controllers at Kolkata Airport observed a two-minute silence on Tuesday in memory of four of their counterparts who died in Naypyidaw, the new capital of Myanmar, during the recent earthquake in the neighbouring country.

The Regional Secretary of ATC Guild (India) Eastern Region, Kshamendra Kumar, highlighted the deep professional and humanitarian bond shared between Kolkata and Myanmar air traffic control officers (ATCOs).

Given the daily exchange of flight information between Kolkata and Myanmar ATCOs for ensuring safe air travel, this loss is deeply felt by the aviation fraternity. “With heavy hearts, we kept the programme very simple, and paid tributes to the departed souls,” Kumar told PTI over phone.

The air traffic controllers of Kolkata extend their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and stand in support of their counterparts in Myanmar during this difficult time, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in Kolkata said in a statement.