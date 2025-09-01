ETV Bharat / state

Kolhapur's Shahupuri Ganesh Mandal Provides Glimpse Of Ramoji Film City This Ganeshotsav

Shahupuri Ganesh Mandal officials have appealed people to visit their pandal which will remain open till Friday.

Kolhapur's Shahupuri Ganesh Mandal Replicates Ramoji Film City During Ganeshotsav
Ganesh idol at Kolhapur's Shahupuri Ganesh Mandal (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 1, 2025 at 7:57 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kolhapur: Celebrating its golden jubilee, the Shahupuri Ganesh Mandal in Kolhapur has been inspired by the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The organisers have replicated the iconic magical wheel and pyramid ring of Ramoji Film City in their pandal for people who are unable to make it to Hyderabad to experience the movie magic park there.

"It is not possible for many in western Maharashtra, namely Kolhapur, to visit Ramoji Film City. Thus we resolved to make devotees experience Ramoji Film City in Kolhapur and fulfilled it. This time, Ramoji Film City's magical wheel and pyramid ring has been replicated here," said Yuvraj Shinde, president of the Mandal.

Kolhapur's Shahupuri Ganesh Mandal Replicates Ramoji Film City During Ganeshotsav
Shahupuri Ganesh Mandal Replicates Ramoji Film City (ETV Bharat)

The Mandal, associated with various social work, has also installed an environment-friendly Ganesh idol. Around five years ago, the office bearers and workers of this Mandal went on a trip to Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Impressed with the Film City, the office bearers had resolved to replicate the magical wheel and the pyramid ring for the intellectual and physical growth of the school children in Kolhapur.

Kolhapur's Shahupuri Ganesh Mandal Replicates Ramoji Film City During Ganeshotsav
Decorations of Shahupuri Ganesh Mandal (ETV Bharat)

On the golden jubilee year of the Mandal's establishment, the office bearers decided to fulfill their resolve. In the last one and a half months, they created replicated Ramoji Film City in their pandal. This year, the Mandal has given priority to celebrate environment-friendly Ganeshotsav. The Mandal has installed a 51-inch idol of Ganesha in its seating form. This will be a permanent idol while the smaller idols will be taken for immersion.

Kolhapur's Shahupuri Ganesh Mandal Replicates Ramoji Film City During Ganeshotsav
Decorations of Kolhapur's Shahupuri Ganesh Mandal (ETV Bharat)

The Shahupuri Ganesh Mandal in Bajar Peth will be kept open till Friday. The Mandal workers have appealed people of Kolhapur to come and see the unique arrangements here.

Also Read

  1. Eco-Friendly Ganesh Chaturthi: Cow Dung Ganpati Idols In Huge Demand In Dehradun
  2. BBMP Bans PoP Ganesha Idols In Bengaluru For Eco-Friendly Immersion

Kolhapur: Celebrating its golden jubilee, the Shahupuri Ganesh Mandal in Kolhapur has been inspired by the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The organisers have replicated the iconic magical wheel and pyramid ring of Ramoji Film City in their pandal for people who are unable to make it to Hyderabad to experience the movie magic park there.

"It is not possible for many in western Maharashtra, namely Kolhapur, to visit Ramoji Film City. Thus we resolved to make devotees experience Ramoji Film City in Kolhapur and fulfilled it. This time, Ramoji Film City's magical wheel and pyramid ring has been replicated here," said Yuvraj Shinde, president of the Mandal.

Kolhapur's Shahupuri Ganesh Mandal Replicates Ramoji Film City During Ganeshotsav
Shahupuri Ganesh Mandal Replicates Ramoji Film City (ETV Bharat)

The Mandal, associated with various social work, has also installed an environment-friendly Ganesh idol. Around five years ago, the office bearers and workers of this Mandal went on a trip to Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Impressed with the Film City, the office bearers had resolved to replicate the magical wheel and the pyramid ring for the intellectual and physical growth of the school children in Kolhapur.

Kolhapur's Shahupuri Ganesh Mandal Replicates Ramoji Film City During Ganeshotsav
Decorations of Shahupuri Ganesh Mandal (ETV Bharat)

On the golden jubilee year of the Mandal's establishment, the office bearers decided to fulfill their resolve. In the last one and a half months, they created replicated Ramoji Film City in their pandal. This year, the Mandal has given priority to celebrate environment-friendly Ganeshotsav. The Mandal has installed a 51-inch idol of Ganesha in its seating form. This will be a permanent idol while the smaller idols will be taken for immersion.

Kolhapur's Shahupuri Ganesh Mandal Replicates Ramoji Film City During Ganeshotsav
Decorations of Kolhapur's Shahupuri Ganesh Mandal (ETV Bharat)

The Shahupuri Ganesh Mandal in Bajar Peth will be kept open till Friday. The Mandal workers have appealed people of Kolhapur to come and see the unique arrangements here.

Also Read

  1. Eco-Friendly Ganesh Chaturthi: Cow Dung Ganpati Idols In Huge Demand In Dehradun
  2. BBMP Bans PoP Ganesha Idols In Bengaluru For Eco-Friendly Immersion

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAMOJI FILM CITYSHAHUPURI GANESH MANDALGANESHOTSAVGANESHA IDOLGANESH CHATURTHI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.