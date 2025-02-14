ETV Bharat / state

Kolhapur Reports First Guillain-Barré Syndrome Death Amid Rising Cases In Maharashtra

Kolhapur: Amid a surge in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases in different areas of Maharashtra, this district reported its first fatality from the illness on Friday, officials said. A 60-year-old woman, identified as Gaurabai Gawade from Sonarwadi in Chandgad taluka, passed away this morning while undergoing treatment at Chhatrapati Pramila Raje (CPR) Hospital, they said.

The woman was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) four days ago after being diagnosed with GBS. Despite medical efforts, she did not survive, officials added.

Following the outbreak in Pune, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar instructed CPR Hospital to take precautionary measures. In response, a 60-bed ICU facility was set up to handle potential cases. Health officials said that the number of GBS cases reported this year is consistent with previous years, but the spike in Pune has raised concerns.