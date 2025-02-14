ETV Bharat / state

Kolhapur Reports First Guillain-Barré Syndrome Death Amid Rising Cases In Maharashtra

A 60-year-old woman from Kolhapur has died of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, marking the first fatality in the district.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 7:10 PM IST

Kolhapur: Amid a surge in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases in different areas of Maharashtra, this district reported its first fatality from the illness on Friday, officials said. A 60-year-old woman, identified as Gaurabai Gawade from Sonarwadi in Chandgad taluka, passed away this morning while undergoing treatment at Chhatrapati Pramila Raje (CPR) Hospital, they said.

The woman was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) four days ago after being diagnosed with GBS. Despite medical efforts, she did not survive, officials added.

Following the outbreak in Pune, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar instructed CPR Hospital to take precautionary measures. In response, a 60-bed ICU facility was set up to handle potential cases. Health officials said that the number of GBS cases reported this year is consistent with previous years, but the spike in Pune has raised concerns.

Currently, eight patients—five adults and three children—are undergoing treatment for GBS at CPR Hospital. Dr Shishir Mirgunde, Medical Superintendent of CPR Hospital, urged the public to remain vigilant but not panic. “People should avoid stale food, and junk food, drink only boiled water, and consume a diet that boosts immunity,” he advised.

Meanwhile, the district health department has issued similar advisories to rural and sub-district hospitals.

