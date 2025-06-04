ETV Bharat / state

Kolhapur Man Kills Live-In-Partner After She Refuses To Marry

Kolhapur: A man allegedly killed his live-in-partner after she refused to marry him, police said on Wednesday. The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident took place in Sarsobatwadi in Karveer tehsil and the deceased has been identified as Samiksha Bharat Narsinge alias Bagadi. She was 23 years old and a resident of the Jaibhavani area.

The accused Satish Maruti Yadav (25), a resident of Shivajipeth in Kolapur, is absconding and police are searching for him. Police said that Samiksha was residing with her mother, younger brother and younger sister in the Jaibhavani area in Kasaba Bavada. "In 2018, Samiksha tied the knot with a man, who resided in the Laksha Tirth area. However, due to differences, she returned to her mother's house inside three months. Her mother sold fish to meet ends. Samiksha was working in an event management firm. There she got to know Yadav and Ayassu Aample, who hailed from Telangana," police added.

It is also understood that Samiksha and Yadav started to stay in a live-in relationship. "They were residing at an apartment, owned by Yadav, since the last three months in Sarnobatwadi. Ayassu also resided with them. However, since the last month, Samiksha and Yadav frequently had disputes. Fed up with it, Samiksha and Ayassu shifted to Samiksha's mother's house since a week. Yadav was repeatedly calling Samiksha and wanted to meet her," added police.