Kolhapur Man Kills Live-In-Partner After She Refuses To Marry

Kolhapur: A man allegedly killed his live-in-partner after she refused to marry him, police said on Wednesday. The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, the incident took place in Sarsobatwadi in Karveer tehsil and the deceased has been identified as Samiksha Bharat Narsinge alias Bagadi. She was 23 years old and a resident of the Jaibhavani area.
The accused Satish Maruti Yadav (25), a resident of Shivajipeth in Kolapur, is absconding and police are searching for him. Police said that Samiksha was residing with her mother, younger brother and younger sister in the Jaibhavani area in Kasaba Bavada. "In 2018, Samiksha tied the knot with a man, who resided in the Laksha Tirth area. However, due to differences, she returned to her mother's house inside three months. Her mother sold fish to meet ends. Samiksha was working in an event management firm. There she got to know Yadav and Ayassu Aample, who hailed from Telangana," police added.
It is also understood that Samiksha and Yadav started to stay in a live-in relationship. "They were residing at an apartment, owned by Yadav, since the last three months in Sarnobatwadi. Ayassu also resided with them. However, since the last month, Samiksha and Yadav frequently had disputes. Fed up with it, Samiksha and Ayassu shifted to Samiksha's mother's house since a week. Yadav was repeatedly calling Samiksha and wanted to meet her," added police.
"On Tuesday afternoon, Samiksha and Ayassu had come to the apartment to take their luggage. Upon receiving information about it, Yadav came to his flat. In a fit of rage, he took Samiksha to a room and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon. Yadav locked the house and fled from the spot," police said.
According to police, Ayassu tried to open the house but she could not. "Ayassu then called her friend Abhishek Sonawane and narrated the sequence of events. Abhishek reached the spot and broke the house door. Samiksha was lying in a pool of blood and Abhishek rushed her to a private hospital in an auto-rickshaw. She was admitted to CPR Hospital and died during the treatment," police said.
A case has been registered at Gandhinagar police station and a probe is underway.