Kolhapur Man, Absconding After Killing Live-In Partner, Dies By Suicide

Satish Maruti Yadav had allegedly killed his live-in partner after she shifted to her mother's house eight days back following frequent disputes.

Police have shifted accused's body to hospital for autopsy (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 5, 2025 at 7:59 PM IST

Kolhapur: A 25-year-old youth, who went absconding after allegedly killing his live-in partner two days ago, died by suicide on Thursday, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Satish Maruti Yadav, a resident of Shivajipeth in Kolhapur had killed Samiksha Bharat Narsinge (23) of Jaibhavani area for refusing to marry him.

After Samiksha was found dead, police launched a search operation for the accused. Five teams led by Gandhinagar Police inspector Anil Tanpure started searching for him. Raids were conducted at his hometown and his friends' houses. However, he was not found anywhere. While investigations were underway, police learnt that Satish was in the Shahuwadi area and a team had immediately left for the spot.

However, when police reached there, it was found that the accused had died by suicide. Police took the body into custody and sent it to a hospital in Malkapur for autopsy.

"The accused died by suicide in Malapure Katlapudi area of ​​Shahuwadi area and the incident came to light on Thursday," deputy superintendent of police Sujit Kumar Kshirsagar said.

According to police, Samiksha resided with her mother, younger sister and brother in Jai Bhavani Galli area of ​​Kasba Bawda in Kolhapur. "In 2018, Samiksha got married to a youth from Lakshat Vasahat area. However, three months after her marriage, she returned to her mother's house following differences with her husband. Her mother sold fish to earn a living while she worked at an event management firm. While working there, she met Ayassu, who hailed from Telangana, and Satish," police said.

After this, Samiksha and Satish went into a live-in relationship. They lived in a two-BHK flat in Sarnobatwadi, which was bought by Satish. Ayassu also stayed with them.

"However, Samiksha and Satish used to get into frequent disputes since the last month. Following which, Samiksha and her friend Ayassu shifted to her mother's house eight days ago. Satish was repeatedly calling Samiksha and urging her to meet him," police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Samiksha and Ayassu went to Satish's flat to bring their belongings. On information, Satish came to the flat and in a fit of rage, stabbed Samiksha leaving her brutally injured. Satish then locked the room from outside and fled on a two-wheeler.

Police said Ayassu had then called her friend, who reached the spot and broke the main door. Then they took Samiksha to a hospital, where she died during treatment.

