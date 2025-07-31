Chhattisgarh's Kodtamarka Village Presents Authorities With Reality Check On Development

Narayanpur: Located in Abujhmadh region of Chhattisgarh, Kodtamarka village tells a tale of apathy almost eight decades after independence of India. Deprived of basic facilities like roads, schools, health, electricity and drinking water, this village stands almost 60 km from the district headquarters of Narayanpur. One has to pass through dense forests, overflowing rivers and rocky terrain to reach it.

This village is among the most remote villages of the district that has been the theatre of Naxal activity to which lack of development is attributed by many. It is claimed that the establishment of Police camps has come as a hope in the recent years in areas like Kutul, Bedamakoti, Padmakot and Nelangur. But the fact remains that daily life remains a big struggle for the common people.

ETV Bharat team passed through dense forests amid heavy rain, mud and slippery conditions to reach Kodtamarka village (ETV Bharat)

In order to reach the village, ETV Bharat team passed through dense forests amid heavy rain, mud and slippery conditions. These forests are the natural habitat of dangerous wild animals. The team moved on foot for more than two hours crossing many dangerous drains and overflowing seasonal rivers. The villagers move on this path every day risking their lives to fulfill their daily needs.

The villagers related that they have to walk several kilometers to Dhurbeda risking their lives to get the 35 kg of rice provided free by the government. They cross two hills to reach their village carrying the sack on their shoulders.

Kodtamarka village (ETV Bharat)

There is neither a school nor an Anganwadi building in the village. An Anganwadi centre stands in a broken hut where no worker comes. The villagers disclosed that there are more than 30 children completely deprived of education. They pointed at the authorities taking credit for opening a school for five children in Irk Bhatti while nothing was done for their village.

Three Naxal memorials stand on the way to the village. One of them bears the name and date of death of Saket. The other two appear to have come up recently. These memorials point towards the deep Naxal influence in the area.

Kodtamarka village (ETV Bharat)

There is another memorial in the name of Shobharai and Mamta in the middle of the village which has been slightly damaged by the Police as a symbolic gesture to instill confidence and wean away the people from the Naxal influence.

There is no permanent bridge on the river flowing through the village but the people have made a temporary one using bamboo and wood. This bridge, if it can be called that, is often their life saver and a living example of indigenous engineering and self-reliance. It also mocks the development claims of the authorities.

The administration had provided solar lights to the village around four years ago, most of which are now out of order. Recently a solar water tank was installed but its pipeline has not supplied water to any house till date. The government has already stopped the supply of kerosene, electricity has not reached the village and the light from the solar lamps has started to fade.

“We drink the water from natural resources. We have never had any other supply,” pointed out a villager Sanjeev Dhruv.

Another villager Somaru said, “The works started by the authorities were left incomplete midway.

A youth from the village disclosed that farming is the mainstay of the villagers. He has also returned to take up the vocation after receiving education at the Ramakrishna Mission.

The village has no paved road, pucca bridge, house, school or hospital. The villagers said that a health worker comes hardly once a month and leaves medicines. Those seriously ill are taken to Kutul in a 'Kanwad' (a temporary cot-like structure) and sent to the District Hospital from there. They alleged that the Anganwadi worker never comes to the village.

Interestingly, the villagers, by mutual consent, have banned consumption and sale of alcohol. They work collectively to plough fields, build houses, put layers of soil on the road or celebrate social occasions. The ETV Bharat team was witness to this while staying at the village's Ghotul (community lodging facility) for the night.

The villagers made arrangements for the food and stay collectively. They had gathered in the Ghotul at 7 am distributing tasks among themselves.

Another interesting aspect of life here is the wise use of natural resources. All the houses are made of mud, wood, stone and bamboo. There are separate enclosures for animals besides a proper drainage system and clean surroundings. All this shows that these people are self-reliant, organized and have an ability to survive in any situation.

Kodtamarka village tells the reality of Abujhmadh which has remained neglected. These villagers while being in the shadow of Naxalism have devised a system and survived on the strength of self-reliance and social organization, something the governments have failed to do at many places despite spending crores.

It is high time the government and the administration intervene to address their real needs like education, health, roads and employment instead of just establishing Police camps. The residents of villages like Kodtamarka are waiting for honest implementation of schemes and not just claims.