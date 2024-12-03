Kochi: Forest Department Registers Case Against Poornathrayeesa Temple for Violating Elephant Procession Norms

Ernakulam: The Forest Department has filed a case against the administration of the Thripunithura Poornathrayeesa Temple after discovering that the guidelines set by the High Court for elephant processions were not adhered to. The case was registered by the Social Forestry Division of the Forest Department following an inspection during the Vrischikotsavam festival.

The High Court had mandated that a minimum distance of three meters be maintained between elephants and eight meters between elephants and people during such processions. However, during the recent Vrischikotsavam, officials found that these directives were violated.

The festival, which began with a procession of 15 elephants, initially complied with the distance regulations. Forest department officials, who inspected the event last Friday, marked designated areas for the elephants in the elephant pavilion. However, in the days that followed, the department observed that the required distances were no longer being observed.

The Cochin Devaswom Board had sought a relaxation from the High Court on the three-meter distance between elephants. However, the court firmly upheld its original stance, stating that no relaxation would be granted, emphasizing that the safety of the public was paramount.

The High Court also remarked that the elephant procession was not an essential part of the temple ritual and that traditional practices from the monarchy era could not override current legal requirements. The court reiterated that its order would be followed strictly under the present democratic system.