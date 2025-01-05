ETV Bharat / state

‘Know Your Army’ Fair Concludes In Hyderabad; Displayed India's Defence Valour And Innovations

Hyderabad: A three-day arms exhibition under the banner ‘Know Your Army Mela 2025’ hosted by the Indian Army at Golconda Fort here concluded on Sunday. The event was organised under the auspices of Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (HQ TASA) and coordinated by the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad.

The event showcased the strength, technological advances, and indigenous capabilities of the armed forces. It was aimed at bridging the gap between the general public and defence forces.

“The exhibition not just displayed modern arms and military equipment to people but also inspired youth to consider the military as a career choice,” the army said.

What Was On Display

The event displays a variety of weaponry—both local and indigenous and imported. It also features different sessions to make people aware of the army, their work, and how they use arms. The participants were also allowed to hold the weapons and learn how to use them.

Know About Some Key Exhibits

Among the indigenous arms and equipment were weapons and war equipment made in India using indigenous technology.

The exhibition also displayed international military gear purchased by the defence ministry from countries like the USA and Russia.