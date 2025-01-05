‘Know Your Army’ Fair Concludes In Hyderabad; Displayed India's Defence Valour And Innovations

Hyderabad: A three-day arms exhibition under the banner ‘Know Your Army Mela 2025’ hosted by the Indian Army at Golconda Fort here concluded on Sunday. The event was organised under the auspices of Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (HQ TASA) and coordinated by the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad.
The event showcased the strength, technological advances, and indigenous capabilities of the armed forces. It was aimed at bridging the gap between the general public and defence forces.
“The exhibition not just displayed modern arms and military equipment to people but also inspired youth to consider the military as a career choice,” the army said.
What Was On Display
The event displays a variety of weaponry—both local and indigenous and imported. It also features different sessions to make people aware of the army, their work, and how they use arms. The participants were also allowed to hold the weapons and learn how to use them.
Know About Some Key Exhibits
Among the indigenous arms and equipment were weapons and war equipment made in India using indigenous technology.
The exhibition also displayed international military gear purchased by the defence ministry from countries like the USA and Russia.
The event also had a special section for modern rifles and launchers that use the latest weaponry technology, besides specialised protective suits that can protect a soldier against chemical and biological agents.
Swarm drones and special forces equipment like sophisticated guns and warfare vehicles were also on display.
Honouring Valour
Additionally, the event showcased memorials and symbols as a tribute to the brave soldiers. Several prestigious military awards were on display, including the Param Veer Chakra, Mahaveer Chakra, Veer Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Kirthi Chakra, Shaurya Chakra, Param Vishisht Seva Medal, and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.
‘Know Your Army’ also gave a peek into the outstanding service given by the soldiers on the battlefield by displaying the names of the troops who have been awarded for their bravery.
Free Entry For Visitors
All the attendees participated in the exhibition for free, thanks to the efforts of Army soldiers. The public has a unique opportunity to learn about the military's technical innovations and the bravery of India's armed forces thanks to this effort.
