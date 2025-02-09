Surajgarh Flag Is Hoisted On Khatu Shyamji Temple In Jhunjhunu For 150 Years

Jhunjhunu: Khatu Shyamji Temple of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, popularly known as the 'mini khatu dham', is set to organise the 12-day annual 'Lakkhi Mela' in the month of Falgun. Starting from February 28, this fair will attract lakhs of devotees from across the country.

It is estimated that around 50 lakh devotees will throng at the temple for darshan of Baba Shyam this year. Khatu Shyamji temple has turned into a major centre of devotion and faith not only locally but also at the national level.

Devotees carrying flags reaching Khatu Shyamji Temple (ETV Bharat)

What's unique about this fair is that on the 12th day of Falgun, 'Surajgarh Nishan', a special flag is hoisted on the temple's pinnacle. This tradition is related to a historic and miraculous event.

Narrating this event, Mahant Manohar Bhagat, a priest of the temple said around 150 years ago, a dispute rose in the Khatu Shyamji temple as to why only the Surajgarh flag is offered first, whereas thousands of flags reach here from across the country. To resolve this dispute, the temple committee conducted a test.

Women walking with lamps on their heads (ETV Bharat)

As part of this test, temple door was closed and it was decided that the flag whose touch could unlock it, would be offered first. Flags brought from across the country, were touched at the lock, but none could open it. Finally, the Surajgarh flag was brought and when the lock was touched, it got unlocked without key. This incident was considered to be Baba Shyam's miracle. Since then, only the flag of Surajgarh is offered at the Khatu Shyamji temple.

On the month of Falgun, thousands of devotees reach Khatu Shyamji temple through padayatra from the ancient Shyam darbar located in Surajgarh. The padayatra is completed in four days during which, women walk with a burning lamp on their heads, as a symbol of their devotion and penance upon fulfillment of their wishes.

Surajgarh Flag being hoisted on temple (ETV Bharat)

Hundreds of devotees travel with Surajgarh flag on camel drawn carts, singing bhajans and kirtans in praise of Baba Shyam. On the 12th of Falgun, the Surajgarh flag is hoisted on the peak of the temple. This flag flutters atop the temple throughout the year as a symbol of Baba Shyam's fame and glory.

Surajgarh town located in Jhunjhunu district is famous for its devotion and faith. The ancient Shyam Darbar that is located here is also known as 'mini khatu dham'. This year, on the auspicious occasion of Magh Ekadashi, the 377th two-day anniversary of the ancient Shyam Darbar temple was celebrated in a grand manner. The temple was specially decorated by artists from West Bengal. Popular Bhajan singers from Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Dhanbad participated at the Bhajan Sandhya.

A mega 'Bhandara' will be organised on the 12th day of Falgun and devotees will receive prasad on this occasion. A grand procession will also be taken out in Surajgarh, which will pass through the main routes of the town.