Know Why Number 23 Holds An Important Place In Jharkhand Politics

Ranchi: The number 23 and Jharkhand politics have a special bond. This is the figure or number which decides the government in the state. This time around too, number 23 is in focus as the counting of votes for the Jharkhand polls, will be held on November 23.

Polling will be held in Jharkhand in two phases on November 13 and 20. Jharkhand was formed in 2000 and this will be the fifth election since then.

The results of the 2005 Jharkhand Assembly polls were declared on February 27. In 2009, 2014 and 2019, the results of the Jharkhand Assembly polls were declared on December 23.

An overview of the four Assembly polls that have taken place in Jharkhand:

In 2005, polls were held for the first time in Jharkhand in three phases. Voting was held on February 3, 15 and 23. The counting of votes was held on February 27.

In 2009, the Jharkhand Assembly election was held in five phases. Voting was held on November 25, December 2, 8, 12 and 18. The counting of votes was held on December 23.

In 2014, Jharkhand once again voted in five phases on November 25, December 2, 9, 14 and 20. The counting of votes was held on December 23.

In 2019, the Jharkhand election was held in five phases on November 30, December 7, 12, 16 and 20. The counting of votes was held on December 23.

2005 Elections and thereafter

Everyone was surprised with the results after the 2005 Jharkhand Assembly polls. It was a hung house. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Shibu Soren became the Chief Minister on March 2, 2005, but he vacated the chair on March 12. He was replaced by BJP's Arjun Munda but even he had to vacate the chair within 18 months. This was an era when the state had an independent MLA Madhu Koda becoming the Chief Minister. Koda however resigned on August 28, 2008, after being in power for 11 months. Shibu Soren once again became the Chief Minister but he also vacated the chair on 18 January 2009. The President's Rule was imposed in the state.

2009 elections and thereafter

The results of the 2009 Jharkhand polls were declared on December 23. Like in 2005, in 2009 once again it was a hung house. Six days after counting, a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha government led by Shibu Soren was formed with the support of the BJP. This government collapsed in five months. Shibu Soren resigned on May 31, 2010. Once again President's Rule was imposed in the state. On 11 September 2010, the BJP formed its government under Arjun Munda with support from JMM. The government collapsed on January 18, 2013, following which President's Rule was imposed. This was the phase when JMM and Congress got closer and JMM formed the government under Hemant Soren with support from Congress. This government completed its term.

2014 elections and thereafter

Like in the 2009 polls, the counting of votes for the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly polls was held on December 23. BJP won 37 seats and emerged as the single largest party. BJP's ally AJSU won five seats and the saffron party formed the government under Raghubar Das, a non-tribal leader. This government successfully completed its tenure.

2019 elections and thereafter

The results of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly polls were declared on December 23, 2019. A government led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) under Hemant Soren was formed with the support from Congress and RJD. Before being arrested, Hemant Soren resigned as the Chief Minister and he handed over the reins to Champai Soren. Hemant Soren was back as the Chief Minister after he was granted bail while Champai joined the BJP and is contesting the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly polls from Saraikela.