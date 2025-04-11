Know The Superstition That Surrounds Rajasthan's Mehandipur Balaji Temple

Dausa: Elaborate arrangements are on for Hanuman Jayanti celebrations at Shri Mehandipur Balaji Temple in Rajasthan's Dausa district on April 12. The temple premises are being decorated with colourful lights and flowers.

A strange belief surrounds this temple, where Hanumanji is worshipped in his youthful form. Here, devotees do not take the prasad home instead drop it anywhere outside the temple. It is believed that this is a place where people seek relief from evil spirits so taking the prasad home may bring back the ghosts and negative influences.

The temple priest, however, ruled out this belief as superstition spread by some people and urged devotees to consume prasad just like in other temples as it is Balaji's blessings. Devotees said this is for the first time that they have learnt that taking Balaji's prasad home will not lead to any trouble and now onwards, they would gladly consume it.

Laddus are offered in bhog to Balaji (ETV Bharat)

ETV Bharat spoke to many devotees and many arguments came to the fore. A local laddu seller Ramdayal Gurjar said it is a rumour that Balaji's prasad cannot to taken home. "The prasad of Asthadham is holy and comes in form of the blessings of Balaji Maharaj. Devotees can take it home and distribute it to their relatives, family members and other people. Some people have spread misconception and superstition in the minds of devotees about Balaji's prasad. This is absolutely wrong," he said.

Prem Singh, a resident, said that Balaji's prasad can never do any harm and it is a misconception that devotees cannot distribute the prasad. "No tantra-mantra is performed here. Balaji Maharaj himself is seated at this temple and he fulfills the wishes of all his devotees while taking away their sorrows," he said.

While accepting the Mahaprasad being distributed by the temple trust, a devotee said earlier he did not take the prasad home as a superstition was prevalent about it but for the first time he has come to know that Balaji's prasad can be taken home. He said he will now take Balaji Maharaj's prasad home and distribute it to his relatives.

In the famous Asthadham, Bhairav ​​Baba and Pretraj Sarkar are seated along with Swayambhu Balaji Maharaj due to which, devotees coming here offer prayers and bhog to end their problems. Prior to the Covid pandemic, rice, urad and laddu were offered to the three deities as prayers in Asthadham. Now, 1.25 kg of laddu is offered to Balaji Maharaj, Bhairav ​​Baba and Pretraj Sarkar.

After offering the bhog, devotees leave the prasad at the temple. Residents said that after offering the bhog, devotees can take out two laddus and eat it, and then take the remaining prasad home.

Mahant Dr Nareshpuri Maharaj of Balaji Temple Trust said, "The prasad of Balaji Maharaj is like 'amrit'. Many times devotees unknowingly throw the prasad anywhere due to misconception and superstition. This is an insult to the prasad. The sorrows of the devotees are relieved by just accepting the prasad offered to Balaji Maharaj. In such a situation, devotees should stay away from superstition and misconception and take home the prasad offered to the deity. Also, they should distribute the prasad to their relatives."