Know The History Of Sacred Girnar Lili Parikrama Observed Across Gujarat

The Green Parikrama, or possession of the Girnar area, started by Lord Shri Krishna in the Satyuga, is still observed every year.

Know The History Of Sacred Girnar Lili Parikrama Observed Across Gujarat
Girnar Lili Parikrama (ETV Bharat)
Gujarat: On the auspicious day of Kartik Sud Purnima, a green procession has been organised in the lap of Girnar, an ancient hill, in the Junagadh district here.

The first possession was taken by Lord Krishna and the Pandavas with some of their companions and continues even in the modern era.

Mountain Girnar, on a 36-km-long forest route, starts from Kartik Sud Agiaras (as per the Gujarati calendar) and stops at Bhavnath foothills on the day of Kartik Sud Purnima. Over 250 food sectors are active in providing food and prasad to millions of pilgrims.

At this moment, lakhs of devotees walk the 36 km path of possession and get the credit and virtue of carrying forward the tradition of following the footsteps of Lord Krishna.

Years ago, this possession started with an 11-gun salute at midnight on Kartik Sud Agiyaras. Instead of the traditional gun salute, today the possession is observed with rifle firing.

It is believed that during the possession, the presence of Navnath 64 Joginis and Maa Jagdamba, along with 33 crore gods and goddesses, is felt in the Girnar area.

The four types of sacred Lili possession of Garwa Girnar are associated with the representation of the four yugas, Satyayug, Tretayug, Dwaparyug, and Kaliyug. Bhavnath is considered to be the last camp, along with Itwa Jinbawa's Madhi, Malvela, and Bordevi.

