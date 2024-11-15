ETV Bharat / state

Know The History Of Sacred Girnar Lili Parikrama Observed Across Gujarat

Gujarat: On the auspicious day of Kartik Sud Purnima, a green procession has been organised in the lap of Girnar, an ancient hill, in the Junagadh district here.

The first possession was taken by Lord Krishna and the Pandavas with some of their companions and continues even in the modern era.

Mountain Girnar, on a 36-km-long forest route, starts from Kartik Sud Agiaras (as per the Gujarati calendar) and stops at Bhavnath foothills on the day of Kartik Sud Purnima. Over 250 food sectors are active in providing food and prasad to millions of pilgrims.

At this moment, lakhs of devotees walk the 36 km path of possession and get the credit and virtue of carrying forward the tradition of following the footsteps of Lord Krishna.