Know The Five Dilsukhnagar Blast Convicts

Hyderabad: Sleepless nights, mental distress and hallucinations are among the conditions reported in a study assessing the mental state of the Dilsukhnagar blast convicts.

On November 22, 2023, the High Court appointed two mitigators, C.P. Shruti and Neha Kangralkar, both associated with Project 39A at the National Law University, to evaluate the mental health of the accused.

Earlier in 2016, the NIA fast track court had sentenced five Indian Mujahideen operatives namely Yasin Bhatkal, Asadullah Akhtar, Waqas, Mohammed Tehseen Akhtar and Ajaz Shaikh to death. The first accused in this case, Mohammed Riyaz (50), is absconding. The convicts had approached the Telangana High Court, which upheld the fast track court's order on Tuesday.

Shruti examined the accused lodged in Tihar Jail and Kangralkar spoke to Aijaz Sheikh at Cherlapalli Jail. After speaking to the convicts and studying their condition for several weeks, they submitted their findings. The details of their reports reveal:

Asad: Can neither bear light nor sound

Convict Asadullah Akhtar has reportedly endured many sleepless nights during his 11 years in prison. He suffered two severe head injuries in 2017 and 2019. As a result, he experiences intense headache, cannot tolerate light and has difficulty in hearing. Asad told he had hidden his condition from his mother saying, “I want to tell my family to leave the case and let it take its own course. I do not expect to live long.”

Ziaur Rehman: Memory loss and hallucinations

Ziaur Rehman is battling memory loss and hallucinations. He is unable to stay under sunlight for long and suffers from vision problem, persistent knee pain, and allergies. “You are reminding me of the bitter memories that I want to forget,” he told the mitigators during their interview.

Tahseen: Finding solace in helping fellow inmates

Tahseen Akhtar has tried to cope by assisting other prisoners. He finds some mental relief in writing applications and filing writ petitions on behalf of fellow inmates. Acknowledging the possibility of his death sentence, Tahseen told the mitigators that engaging in prison work helps him manage his mental struggles.

Siddibapa: Seeking calm in solitude

Ahmed Siddibapa has endured extreme solitary confinement after being isolated for 24 hours a day across 1,717 days. Despite the severe mental distress, he is striving to remain composed. He spends time tending to plants in his prison block and reading books, while also providing emotional support to his family, especially his wife Zahida.

Aijaz: Aspirations hindered by prison restrictions

Aijaz Sheikh underwent a detailed mental health assessment during 40 hours of interview. Arrested at the age of 28, he now helps fellow prisoners with daily chores and legal issues. He had aimed to pursue law and other courses. His elder brother Imtiaz, also incarcerated, has taken up the study of law in the hope of helping Aijaz in his legal battles. Due to financial constraints, Aijaz’s family can only visit him once every six months.

Profiles of the convicts