Know The Five Dilsukhnagar Blast Convicts

Hyderabad: Sleepless nights, mental distress and hallucinations are among the conditions reported in a study assessing the mental state of the Dilsukhnagar blast convicts.
On November 22, 2023, the High Court appointed two mitigators, C.P. Shruti and Neha Kangralkar, both associated with Project 39A at the National Law University, to evaluate the mental health of the accused.
Earlier in 2016, the NIA fast track court had sentenced five Indian Mujahideen operatives namely Yasin Bhatkal, Asadullah Akhtar, Waqas, Mohammed Tehseen Akhtar and Ajaz Shaikh to death. The first accused in this case, Mohammed Riyaz (50), is absconding. The convicts had approached the Telangana High Court, which upheld the fast track court's order on Tuesday.
Shruti examined the accused lodged in Tihar Jail and Kangralkar spoke to Aijaz Sheikh at Cherlapalli Jail. After speaking to the convicts and studying their condition for several weeks, they submitted their findings. The details of their reports reveal:
- Asad: Can neither bear light nor sound
Convict Asadullah Akhtar has reportedly endured many sleepless nights during his 11 years in prison. He suffered two severe head injuries in 2017 and 2019. As a result, he experiences intense headache, cannot tolerate light and has difficulty in hearing. Asad told he had hidden his condition from his mother saying, “I want to tell my family to leave the case and let it take its own course. I do not expect to live long.”
- Ziaur Rehman: Memory loss and hallucinations
Ziaur Rehman is battling memory loss and hallucinations. He is unable to stay under sunlight for long and suffers from vision problem, persistent knee pain, and allergies. “You are reminding me of the bitter memories that I want to forget,” he told the mitigators during their interview.
- Tahseen: Finding solace in helping fellow inmates
Tahseen Akhtar has tried to cope by assisting other prisoners. He finds some mental relief in writing applications and filing writ petitions on behalf of fellow inmates. Acknowledging the possibility of his death sentence, Tahseen told the mitigators that engaging in prison work helps him manage his mental struggles.
- Siddibapa: Seeking calm in solitude
Ahmed Siddibapa has endured extreme solitary confinement after being isolated for 24 hours a day across 1,717 days. Despite the severe mental distress, he is striving to remain composed. He spends time tending to plants in his prison block and reading books, while also providing emotional support to his family, especially his wife Zahida.
- Aijaz: Aspirations hindered by prison restrictions
Aijaz Sheikh underwent a detailed mental health assessment during 40 hours of interview. Arrested at the age of 28, he now helps fellow prisoners with daily chores and legal issues. He had aimed to pursue law and other courses. His elder brother Imtiaz, also incarcerated, has taken up the study of law in the hope of helping Aijaz in his legal battles. Due to financial constraints, Aijaz’s family can only visit him once every six months.
Profiles of the convicts
- Mohammed Riyaz (50) is absconding and intelligence inputs suggest he is presently in Karachi. A civil engineering graduate from Shabu Siddiqui Engineering College, Mumbai, Riyaz was initially a SIMI activist. He later emerged as a top military commander of the Indian Mujahideen. Riyaz played a pivotal role in advancing terrorist operations in Bhatkal and was instrumental in supplying 35 kg of explosives for the Mumbai 7/11 bomb blasts. He is also believed to be the mastermind behind the serial blasts in Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Delhi.
- Asadullah Akhtar (40), a B.Pharma graduate from Lucknow’s Integral University, was arrested on August 29, 2013, at the Indo-Nepal border near Bihar's Raxaul. He was found carrying passports under the names Mamun Ur Rashid (Bangladesh) and Haider (Pakistan).
- Ziaur Rehman (37) was apprehended in Ajmer, Rajasthan, in March 2014.
- Mohammad Tahseen Akhtar (37) was nabbed in Panitanki village, near the India-Nepal border in West Bengal, in March 2014.
- Mohammad Ahmed Siddibapa (42), also known as Yasin Bhatkal, was arrested on August 28, 2013, at the Raxaul border
- Aijaz Sheikh (38), previously implicated by the Mumbai ATS and Delhi Special Cell, was arrested by the Delhi Special Cell on September 5, 2014. He was later brought to Hyderabad by the NIA under a PT warrant in connection with the Dilsukhnagar blast case. A key financier and logistics provider for the Indian Mujahideen, he is linked to the procurement of hawala funds, SIM cards, mobile phones, and explosives. Aijaz also helped to create fake certificates for operatives, relayed encrypted communications to Riyaz Bhatkal, and even sent emails claiming responsibility for the Delhi Jama Masjid blast. Notably, he is the brother-in-law of Pakistani-based Indian Mujahideen terrorist Mohsin Chaudhary. He is lodged in Cherlapalli Jail while the remaining four are in Tihar Jail.
