Will Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Bihar Dream Change State's Political Landscape?

Patna: There was a time when former Union Minister Late Ram Vilas Paswan held the key to power in Bihar. But he kept on insisting on making a minority face the Chief Minister instead of himself and this did not augur well for the veteran leader whose strength depleted over time.

Now, with Assembly elections round the corner, Ram Vilas' son Union Minister Chirag Paswan has made his intentions clear of immersing himself in politics of Bihar. The Assembly elections are a big challenge for all political parties in Bihar. All the parties had started preparing for the elections a year in advance. The NDA has set a target of winning 225 seats and while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been touring the state as part of 'Pragati Yatra', Chirag's name is being discussed widely as his successor.

The youth are all set to play a vital role in the elections with many faces in the race for the Chief Minister's post. Apart from Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary from BJP, Jan Suraj Party leader Prashant Kishore, HAM Party National President Santosh Suman, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) National President Chirag Paswan are among the top contenders.

Union Minister Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) National President Chirag Paswan garlanding a statue of his father Late Ram Vilas Paswan (ETV Bharat)

While the NDA is preparing to contest the elections under the leadership of Nitish, it is not yet certain whether he will continue to be the Chief Minister if the NDA manages a win. In such scenario, Chirag has thrown his hat in the ring. Chirag's brother-in-law and Jamui MP Arun Bharti has indicated that he can contest the Assembly elections as Bihar has been missing him. He has argued that the party workers want Chirag to return to Bihar and contest the elections.

As a Dalit leader, Chirag is pitted against HAM party patron Jitan Ram Manjhi. Both the leaders are currently active in politics and are ministers in the Modi Government at the Centre. Chirag has indicated that he will return to Bihar. Meanwhile, claims have started within the NDA regarding seat sharing. Chirag's party currently has five MPs and is eyeing at least 40 Assembly seats. In an interview, Chirag had stated, "My state is calling me. My father was more active in Central politics but my priority is Bihar and I do not want to continue at the Centre for long."

Union Minister Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) National President Chirag Paswan with PM Narendra Modi (ETV Bharat)

In the 2020 Assembly elections, there was a dispute between Nitish and Chirag over seat sharing increased. Calling himself 'Modi's Hanuman', he strongly opposed JDU the result of which was that Nitish's party was reduced to 43 seats. LJP (Ram Vilas), which contested from 135 seats, won only one. By getting 5.6% votes, Chirag showed that even today he has a strong hold on 'Paswan' voters.

Chirag's party may not have got the expected success in the Assembly elections so far, but it has performed well in the Lok Sabha elections. All the party's candidates won from their respective constituencies in 2024 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Chirag gave the slogan 'Bihar First Bihari First'. Although he could not get much success back then, but in recent times also he is talking about 'MY' (women and youth) with his existing slogan. Lok Janshakti Party's state president Raju Tiwari said, "NDA is united and preparing for the elections. NDA is moving ahead with the target of winning 225 seats. As far as our leader is concerned, he is very popular among the youth and we will definitely get the benefit of this in the Assembly elections".

Union Minister Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) National President Chirag Paswan with PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (ETV Bharat)

Amid the speculations and discussion, the biggest question that has emerged is if Chirag wants to contest the Assembly elections and wishes to become the Chief Minister, can he do it while staying close to BJP? Recently, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha had made it clear that the actor will not become the Chief Minister of Bihar. It is believed he had referred to Chirag, who has an actor before he entered politics.

The way Chirag's party leaders are constantly raising the issue of him becoming the Chief Minister and contesting the Assembly elections, the question arises whether this is really the Union Minister's future plan or if he just wants to do pressure politics on seats. Senior journalist Ravi Upadhyay believes Chirag is doing pressure politics and wants to win as many seats as possible by putting pressure on NDA. "Many young faces are vying for the post of Chief Minister. NDA has not yet declared the face of the Chief Minister. In such a situation, the political future of the leaders will depend on what equation is formed after the election results," he said.

Ram Vilas had formed Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in 2000 after a split with Sharad Yadav's party Janata Dal (U). The election symbol of LJP was 'Bungalow' but after Ram Vilas' death in 2020, the party split into two in 2021. While Chirag's brother Pashupati Paras' faction got the name Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), Chirag's faction formed LJP (Ram Vilas) with the election symbol 'helicopter'.