Know Fascinating Tales Behind This Dog Temple In Chhattisgarh

Balod: Located in Khapri village of Chhattisgarh's Balod district, is a temple, 'Kukurdev Mandir', dedicated to dogs. The temple has a dog's idol and a Shivling. Lord Ganesha and Lord Vishnu are also worshipped here. Let's know the beliefs and fascinating tales associated with this temple.

Mahesh Ram Sahu, an employee of the Archaeological Department said this temple carries many myths and interesting stories. According to one such story, centuries ago a gypsy had come to this village with a dog. At that time, there was famine so he took a loan from the village moneylender. Unable to repay the loan amount, he mortgaged his dog to the moneylender. During this time, there was a theft at the moneylender's house and the thieves had buried all the stolen goods, planning to shift those later. But the dog took the moneylender to that place and when the latter dug a pit, he found all his stolen goods.

Lord Ganesha also worshipped here (ETV Bharat)

Pleased with the dog's loyalty, the moneylender decided to set it free. He wrote a letter to the gypsy and hung the note around the dog's neck before sending it to its owner. As soon as the dog reached the gypsy, he thought that animal had run away from the moneylender. He got angry that he beat up the dog to death. When he later read the moneylender's letter hanging around the dog's neck, he was shocked. Regretting his action, he buried the dog and built a memorial on it. Later, people gave the memorial the shape of a temple, which people today call 'Kukurdev Mandir'.

Devotees collect ashes from this temple (ETV Bharat)

"This temple is located seven kilometre away from the main road and people passing through this route always visit here. The government has made arrangements for the maintenance of this structure and a watchman has also been appointed," Suraj Lal Sahu, a local resident said.

Another interesting belief is associated with this temple. Local people believe that anyone bitten by dog can be cured if brought to this temple.

"Those who get bitten by dogs should definitely come to this temple. Ashes from rituals of this temple gives relief to dog bite victims. I have been coming to the temple for the last two years," Sushila Sahu, a devotee said.

Shivlinga at the temple (ETV Bharat)

Archaeological Department employee Sahu said a group of temples of many Gods and Goddesses is established around the 'Kukurdev Mandir', which was built during the Nagavanshi rule. Special prayers are offered here during Navratri and Mahashivratri, he said.

"There are idols of Shiva, Ganesha and Vishnu. Ninety five lamps are lit during Navratri at this temple," Santuram Patel, the priest said adding, a fair is also held at this place on the occasion of Navratri.