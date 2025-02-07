ETV Bharat / state

Three killed In Kite String Factory Blast In Uttar Pradesh

As many as three people died in a blast at a kite string factory in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Friday, police said.

Three killed In Kite String Factory Blast In Uttar Pradesh
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 1:25 PM IST

Updated : Feb 7, 2025, 1:37 PM IST

Bareilly: At least three people were killed in a blast at a kite string manufacturing unit in the Quila area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday. The factory owner was among those killed in the blast that occurred around 10 am, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) said the explosion occurred when sulphur, potash and glass were being mixed for coating kite strings. Two people died on the spot while a third succumbed in hospital. The victims have been identified as factory owner Atiq Raza Khan (45) and his employees Faizan (25) and Sartaj (20).

Circle Officer (Second) Sandeep Kumar said the police were investigating the matter. The explosion was so strong that it sparked panic in the area. Kumar said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem.

Bareilly: At least three people were killed in a blast at a kite string manufacturing unit in the Quila area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday. The factory owner was among those killed in the blast that occurred around 10 am, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) said the explosion occurred when sulphur, potash and glass were being mixed for coating kite strings. Two people died on the spot while a third succumbed in hospital. The victims have been identified as factory owner Atiq Raza Khan (45) and his employees Faizan (25) and Sartaj (20).

Circle Officer (Second) Sandeep Kumar said the police were investigating the matter. The explosion was so strong that it sparked panic in the area. Kumar said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem.

Last Updated : Feb 7, 2025, 1:37 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UP FACTORY BLASTUP KITE STRING FACTORY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.