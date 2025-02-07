Three killed In Kite String Factory Blast In Uttar Pradesh

Bareilly: At least three people were killed in a blast at a kite string manufacturing unit in the Quila area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday. The factory owner was among those killed in the blast that occurred around 10 am, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) said the explosion occurred when sulphur, potash and glass were being mixed for coating kite strings. Two people died on the spot while a third succumbed in hospital. The victims have been identified as factory owner Atiq Raza Khan (45) and his employees Faizan (25) and Sartaj (20).

Circle Officer (Second) Sandeep Kumar said the police were investigating the matter. The explosion was so strong that it sparked panic in the area. Kumar said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem.