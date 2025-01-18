ETV Bharat / state

Kishtwar Police Release Pictures Of Four Terrorists, Keeps Reward Of Rs 5 Lakh Each

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police in the Kishtwar district have released pictures of four terrorists active in the area who are said to be responsible for the terror activities in the area including the killing of two Village Defence Guard (VDG) members.

Police have kept a reward of Rs 5 lakh on each terrorist and have promised to keep the name of the informer secret.

According to the police, the three terrorists whose pictures were released were identified as Saifullah, Farman and Adil whereas the fourth terrorist is unidentified.