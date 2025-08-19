ETV Bharat / state

Kishtwar Cloudburst: Holy Mace Leaves For Machail Temple Amid Moist Eyes

Kishtwar: In the backdrop of the natural calamity in Chishoti village which struck the Machail Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, the holy mace Tuesday left for the Machail temple amid sombre atmosphere.

At least 64 people have been declared dead while 37 others are still missing in the Aug 14 disaster.

The mace reached Kishtwar on Monday night and proceeded towards Atholi this morning from Kishtwar with only 20 to 25 people accompanying it as administration has already suspended the pilgrimage after the cloudburst-triggered flash floods wrecked havoc in Chishoti.

“With moist eyes, this year mace from Jammu to Machail is being taken in a simple manner and mourning is all over after the natural calamity killed many devotees in Chishoti. Only 20 to 25 people have been allowed to go upto Machail and that too under strict guidance of the administration,” Jyoti Pachnanda, heading a group of people who have brought the mace from Jammu, told media persons here.