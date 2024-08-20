Kiran Choudhry To Be BJP Nominee From Haryana For RS Bypoll: State Minister

Chandigarh: The BJP on Tuesday named senior party leader Kiran Choudhry as its nominee from Haryana for the Rajya Sabha bypoll, nearly two months after she switched sides from the Congress. The bypoll for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana was necessitated after Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rohtak.

Haryana Agriculture Minister Kanwar Pal, who was speaking to reporters here after a meeting of the party's state legislature group, said, "She (Choudhry) will file her nomination papers on Wednesday." Earlier in the day, MLA Choudhry resigned from the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. "I have tendered my resignation as Vidhan Sabha member (MLA)," Choudhry had told PTI. Her resignation was accepted by the assembly speaker.

A former Haryana minister and MLA from Tosham, Choudhry, 69, joined the BJP along with her daughter Shruti and their supporters in June. Elections to the 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats in nine states will be held on September 3. The last day of filing nominations for the seat is Wednesday.