ETV Bharat / state

Kinnar Akhara Performs 'Amrit Snan' At Maha Kumbh, Prays For Welfare Of Nation

Members of 'Kinnar Akhara' take a holy dip at Sangam on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, ( PTI )

Mahakumbh Nagar: On the auspicious occasion of the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Maha Kumbh, the Kinnar Akhara took a holy dip in the Sangam here on Tuesday and prayed for the welfare and progress of the country.

While the first major 'Snan' of the Maha Kumbh was held on Monday on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima', the akharas or the members of the Hindu monastic orders took their first 'Snan' on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

Chanting "Har Har Mahadev", members of the Kinnar Akhara made their way to the Sangam. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi walked in the centre under an umbrella, accompanied by other Mahamandaleshwars of the akhara.

The members of Kinnar Akhara captivated everyone with an impressive display of their traditional rituals and martial arts skills, a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said.

They flaunted swords and other weapons, highlighting their strength and rich traditions, it said.

Previously known as 'Shahi Snan,' the 'Amrit Snan' is a ceremonial holy dip performed by saints and devotees in the Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. It is believed to cleanse sins and provide spiritual merit.