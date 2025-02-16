Laxmi Narayan Tripathi Of Kinnar Akhara Warns Of Legal Action Against Founder Rishi Ajay Das Over Mamta Kulkarni Issue

Prayagraj: Acharya Mahamandaleswar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi has warned of legal action against Rishi Ajay Das, the founder of Kinnar Akhara.

Das has reportedly opened a front against Tripathi over film actor Mamta Kulkani being made a mahamandaleswar of the Akhara. Das had questioned the move and sought her ouster from the Akhara. Mamta had resigned from the Akhara but was later reinstated. Das' stance on the issue has not gone down well with Tripathy who in a conversation with ETV Bharat's Shefali Pandey said the Akhara had never accepted Mamta's resignation. "Mamta Nandgiri has always been and will always be a mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara. She (Mamta) has also clarified that she will continue to work for Kinnar Akhara."

Tripathi said she will move to the court against Das. "A person who stoops down to such low level for publicity is not even worthy of being called Jagatguru or Saint. Don't you have any work, why do you always mention Kinnar Akhara everywhere. We will take legal action against them," she said without naming Das. Tripathi said everyone is welcome at Mahakumbh. Referring to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Mahakumbh, she said the fair is above politics. "This is the kumbh of Sanatan Dharma and there is no politics in it. Everyone is welcome to Mahakumbh. But people should not visit the fair for selfies or with the intention of becoming famous overnight," she said. Kulkarni, who has worked in several Bollywood movies like Karan Arjun and Baazi, was ordained as Mahamandaleshwar by Kinnar Akhara after taking sanyas.