Kingpin Of Highway Robbers Held After Brief Encounter In Mohali

The gang targeted commuters on Ambala-Dera-Bassi Highway and was involved in multiple robberies and snatching incidents in Punjab and Haryana.

Mohali: In a major operation by Punjab Police, the kingpin of highway robbers was arrested at Laldu in Mohali on Sunday.

According to information received, acting on a tip-off, a team from Sasnagar police station cordoned off the area where the miscreants were attempting to rob commuters on highway. A brief exchange of fire took place between the miscreants and police team in Lahili village of Lalru.

The gang kingpin, who masterminded the robbery attempt was injured in the encounter and arrested. A pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from the spot.

The arrested accused has been identified as Satpreet Singh Sati. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital and efforts are on to nab his associates, police said.

Taking to his X handle, DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said, "In a major breakthrough, Sasnagar Police apprehended Satpreet Singh Satti, kingpin of a highway robbers gang, after a brief exchange of fire near village Lehli. The gang targeted vehicles on the Ambala-Dera-Bassi Highway and was involved in multiple armed robberies across Punjab and Haryana, including two late-night incidents on November 3 and 10, where cash, mobile phones, and gold ornaments were snatched at gunpoint. Police Recovered point 32 caliber pistol and 5 live cartridges. Two FIRs registered, and investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest his associates."

Notably, police received complaints against these miscreants of robbing vehicles at gun-point on the highway and the police were on lookout for them for a long time.

KINGPIN OF HIGHWAY ROBBERS HELDGANG TARGETED COMMUTERSHIGHWAY ROBBERSMOHALI ENCOUNTER

