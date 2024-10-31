King Charles III & Queen Camilla Embrace Holistic Wellness At Bengaluru's SOUKYA

Bengaluru: King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited SOUKYA, a holistic health and wellness centre in Bengaluru, for a restorative break. The royal couple were on their return journey after attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa and their 11-day Australia trip.

The couple's SOUKYA visit reflects the royal family’s commitment to holistic and sustainable health practices.

This visit marks Queen Camilla’s ninth stay at SOUKYA, where she had earlier visited with her friends. Notably, after becoming Queen Camilla, her first international retreat was to SOUKYA in 2022. For King Charles, he had last visited SOUKYA in November 2019 and had then planted a Champa tree, symbolising his commitment to the centre’s mission.

A staunch advocate for holistic and integrative health, King Charles is a passionate supporter of sustainable agriculture, homeopathy, and environmental conservation, issues he has championed since the 1970s.

SOUKYA, royal family’s holistic health destination:

SOUKYA was founded by Dr Issac Mathai, who was the holistic health consultant of the British royal family. King Charles III has long been a proponent of holistic and integrative medicine, which combines various global medical practices with modern western medicine. He believes in an approach that addresses mind, body, and spirit. His connection to homeopathy is part of a broader family tradition as the British royal family has been strong supporters of homeopathy for over a century, and King Charles is now the Patron of the Faculty of Homeopathy in the UK, established in 1844.

King Charles III applauds SOUKYA’s eco-friendly and holistic approach:

During this visit, King Charles expressed appreciation for SOUKYA's eco-friendly practices, which include solar-heated water, rainwater harvesting, organic composting, and medicinal gardens used in SOUKYA’s therapies. The 30-acre organic farm is home to over 4,000 trees and a variety of medicinal plants, making it a unique destination for holistic treatments and therapeutic experiences. SOUKYA boasts one of the lowest carbon footprints, with 97 percent of staff walking to work.

Integrated healthcare in India:

According to Dr. Mathai, India holds a unique position in providing integrated healthcare, combining traditional Indian systems like Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Siddha, Unani, and Yoga with Western medicine. SOUKYA’s approach has attracted visitors from over 120 nationalities, including prominent figures like Nobel Laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu, actress Emma Thompson, and royal families from the Middle East and Europe. The center’s integrated model is seen as a leading example of combining modern and traditional medicine for comprehensive wellness.