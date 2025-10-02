Kin Suspect Foul Play In Navy Official's 'Mysterious Disappearance' From China-Bound Ship
The ship authorities reported that a search operation for Karandeep lasted more than 90 hours, but he went traceless, the official's sister said.
Published : October 2, 2025 at 12:42 AM IST
Dehradun: Mystery shrouds the sudden disappearance of a merchant navy official from Uttarakhand. Karandeep Rana, a merchant navy officer from Rudraprayag, whose family members reside in Dehradun's Patel Nagar, has been missing since September 20.
Karandeep's sister, Simran, told ETV Bharat that he suddenly disappeared from the ship while he was travelling from Singapore to China. Soon after his family member came to know about the disappearance from the company manager over the phone, they started panicking and frantically looked for details.
According to the manager, during the search, only a shoe and a camera were found on the ship. The piece of information brought agony to his mother and sister, Simran.
She said that her brother was not only a bright student but also consistently excelled in his studies and work. Karandeep studied at the Samudra Institute of Maritime Studies and was the topper in his batch.
"My brother's sudden disappearance is suspicious. We suspect that Karandeep may have been held hostage or detained by individuals associated with the ship's company," Simran said.
According to Simran, the ship authorities reported that a search operation for Karandeep lasted more than 90 hours, but no trace of him was found. The most shocking thing is that when Karandeep disappeared, the ship was approximately 200 meters from the sea.
"His sudden disappearance raises many questions. How could a trained officer suddenly disappear from the ship without any prior warning or information?," she questioned.
The family has written a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Dehradun District Magistrate, urging them to intervene in the matter. They said the government should immediately contact the Ministry of External Affairs and relevant agencies to uncover the truth.
