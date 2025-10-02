ETV Bharat / state

Kin Suspect Foul Play In Navy Official's 'Mysterious Disappearance' From China-Bound Ship

Dehradun: Mystery shrouds the sudden disappearance of a merchant navy official from Uttarakhand. Karandeep Rana, a merchant navy officer from Rudraprayag, whose family members reside in Dehradun's Patel Nagar, has been missing since September 20.

Karandeep's sister, Simran, told ETV Bharat that he suddenly disappeared from the ship while he was travelling from Singapore to China. Soon after his family member came to know about the disappearance from the company manager over the phone, they started panicking and frantically looked for details.

According to the manager, during the search, only a shoe and a camera were found on the ship. The piece of information brought agony to his mother and sister, Simran.

She said that her brother was not only a bright student but also consistently excelled in his studies and work. Karandeep studied at the Samudra Institute of Maritime Studies and was the topper in his batch.