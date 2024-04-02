Kin of former Telangana CM KCR held in case of attempt to grab land

Hyderabad: A nephew of former Telangana chief minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly attempting to encroach land here, police said. A case was earlier registered against Chandrasekhar Rao's nephew K Kanna Rao and others in the first week of March at Adibatla police station based on a complaint from a director of a real estate firm who accused them of trying to encroach upon two acres of the company's land after trying to threaten their employees.

He has been arrested in connection with that case and is being sent to judicial remand, a senior police official said. An FIR was registered on March 3 against Kanna Rao and others under relevant IPC sections including 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 447 (criminal trespass).

As per the FIR, on March 3 the accused and his associates criminally trespassed into the land, demolished the compound wall and assaulted the caretakers there with stones and rods. They later set on fire, a hut and container where the caretakers used to stay.

The complainant alleged when he came to know about the matter, he rushed to the spot and questioned the accused, for which they abused him and threatened to kill him and his family.

The complainant, Bandoju Srinivas, is a relative of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the owner of OSR Project LLP and SSAN Enterprise LLP. Both companies are associated entities with each other. The police arrested 10 people in this case so far.

Kanna Rao was named as one of the five accused in the case. Earlier, Kanna Rao’s bail was rejected in the High Court. He had attempted to obtain anticipatory bail twice. Rao came back from abroad following which the police arrested him. Cases have been registered against 38 people in connection with this case.