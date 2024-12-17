After Waiting For Hours For Ambulance Kin Of Tribal Woman Carry Her Body For Funeral In Auto In Wayanad

Wayanad: The kin of an elderly woman who died at her house, had to carry the body in an autorickshaw to the crematorium in Mananthavady after they waited for several hours for an ambulance.

The body of Chundamma (80) of Vetichal Uur in Edavaka panchayat was wrapped in a mat and taken to the crematorium four kilometres away from her home in an autorickshaw. Chundamma had died on Sunday at her home, and the family reportedly waited for hours for an ambulance from the tribal development office to take the body to the crematorium, located several kilometres away. Two people sat in the back seat of the autorickshaw, laying the body across their laps. Parts of he body hanged outside the three-wheeler during its final journey.

Criticism over indifference

The incident drew widespread criticism as UDF workers from the area staged a protest against the incident in front of the tribal office on Monday morning. They raised slogans accusing officials of indifference and demanded action against those responsible for the delay in dispatching the ambulance. Meanwhile, official sources stated the local tribal promoter, who failed to inform the tribal development office of the need for an ambulance, was responsible for the issue. People's representatives led by Edavaka Grama Panchayat President Bran Ahmed Kutty also reached the Mananthavady Tribal Office and staged a sit-in protest.

Officials assure action

Officials assured the protesters that action would be taken against those responsible for the incident. The Scheduled Caste Welfare Department is supposed to provide a free ambulance for people including for carrying bodies to crematorium. Tribal Promoter Mahesh, who failed to inform the authorities about the need for an ambulance, has been suspended.