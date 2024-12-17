ETV Bharat / state

After Waiting For Hours For Ambulance Kin Of Tribal Woman Carry Her Body For Funeral In Auto In Wayanad

The incident drew widespread criticism with UDF and people's representatives staging protest in front of the tribal office

The body of Chundamma (80) of Vetichal Uur in Edavaka panchayat was wrapped in a mat and taken to the crematorium four kilometres away from her home in an autorickshaw.
Screegrab of Chundamma's body being taken off the autorickshaw (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 48 minutes ago

Wayanad: The kin of an elderly woman who died at her house, had to carry the body in an autorickshaw to the crematorium in Mananthavady after they waited for several hours for an ambulance.

The body of Chundamma (80) of Vetichal Uur in Edavaka panchayat was wrapped in a mat and taken to the crematorium four kilometres away from her home in an autorickshaw. Chundamma had died on Sunday at her home, and the family reportedly waited for hours for an ambulance from the tribal development office to take the body to the crematorium, located several kilometres away. Two people sat in the back seat of the autorickshaw, laying the body across their laps. Parts of he body hanged outside the three-wheeler during its final journey.

Criticism over indifference

The incident drew widespread criticism as UDF workers from the area staged a protest against the incident in front of the tribal office on Monday morning. They raised slogans accusing officials of indifference and demanded action against those responsible for the delay in dispatching the ambulance. Meanwhile, official sources stated the local tribal promoter, who failed to inform the tribal development office of the need for an ambulance, was responsible for the issue. People's representatives led by Edavaka Grama Panchayat President Bran Ahmed Kutty also reached the Mananthavady Tribal Office and staged a sit-in protest.

Officials assure action

Officials assured the protesters that action would be taken against those responsible for the incident. The Scheduled Caste Welfare Department is supposed to provide a free ambulance for people including for carrying bodies to crematorium. Tribal Promoter Mahesh, who failed to inform the authorities about the need for an ambulance, has been suspended.

Read More

Tribal Man Dragged On Road For Half A Kilometre By Car In Kerala's Wayanad

Wayanad: The kin of an elderly woman who died at her house, had to carry the body in an autorickshaw to the crematorium in Mananthavady after they waited for several hours for an ambulance.

The body of Chundamma (80) of Vetichal Uur in Edavaka panchayat was wrapped in a mat and taken to the crematorium four kilometres away from her home in an autorickshaw. Chundamma had died on Sunday at her home, and the family reportedly waited for hours for an ambulance from the tribal development office to take the body to the crematorium, located several kilometres away. Two people sat in the back seat of the autorickshaw, laying the body across their laps. Parts of he body hanged outside the three-wheeler during its final journey.

Criticism over indifference

The incident drew widespread criticism as UDF workers from the area staged a protest against the incident in front of the tribal office on Monday morning. They raised slogans accusing officials of indifference and demanded action against those responsible for the delay in dispatching the ambulance. Meanwhile, official sources stated the local tribal promoter, who failed to inform the tribal development office of the need for an ambulance, was responsible for the issue. People's representatives led by Edavaka Grama Panchayat President Bran Ahmed Kutty also reached the Mananthavady Tribal Office and staged a sit-in protest.

Officials assure action

Officials assured the protesters that action would be taken against those responsible for the incident. The Scheduled Caste Welfare Department is supposed to provide a free ambulance for people including for carrying bodies to crematorium. Tribal Promoter Mahesh, who failed to inform the authorities about the need for an ambulance, has been suspended.

Read More

Tribal Man Dragged On Road For Half A Kilometre By Car In Kerala's Wayanad

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WAYANADBODYAMBULANCENEGLIGENCETRIBAL WOMAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.