Kin Await Mortal Remains Of Maharashtra Army Soldier killed In Poonch Accident

Mumbai: A pall of gloom descended on the household of Shubham Ghadge, an army soldier from Kameri, a village in the Satara district of Maharashtra as soon as the news of his death was received by his family members. He was among five soldiers, who were killed in a tragic road accident near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balnoi area of Mendhar in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred when a convoy of six vehicles en route from Nilam Headquarters to Balnoi Ghora Post skidded off the road and rolled down a 300-foot-deep gorge, officials said, ruling out any terror angle. Shubham is survived by his wife, daughter, brother and mother-in-law. Teary-eyed kin are awaiting the arrival of his mortal remains to reach the village.

After passing out of Chhatrapati Shivaji College, he joined the army. The one 2.5 ton vehicle was part of a convoy of six vehicles. While plying on the operational track near Poonch skidded off the road and plunged into into a rivulet.

Soon after the accident, a quick reaction team (QRT) of 11 Maratha Light Infantry and a police party from Mankote rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. A defence spokesperson said the cause of the accident was being ascertained but "possibly, the driver lost control at the turn of the road". The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when a convoy of six vehicles was en route from Nilam Headquarters to Balnoi Ghora Post.