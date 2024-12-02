Happy Homecoming: Kin Gear Up For Birthday Celebration Of 103-Year-Old Malda Murder Convict

Malda: Meena Mondal can't hear properly. On top of that, the agony of 'separation' from her husband was too much to bear in the twilight years of her life. The wizened woman in her mid eighties is the wife of murder convict Rasik Chandra Mondal,103, serving a life term for the murder of his younger brother, Suresh. The thirty year's wait seemed never ending for the woman, who says she is waiting for the homecoming for her husband after three decades.

The joy is writ large on her wrinkled face as she makes no bones about it. 'My three-decade wait is over. We're getting ready to welcome him," says Meena, who passed her days keeping a photograph of her husband with her in these difficult years.

Meena Mondal at her Malda home (ETV Bharat)

The family members of Rasik Chandra Mandal, 103, from Malda district district of West Bengal, who is serving life term for the murder of his brother in 1988, are eagerly awaiting his return.

All these years, Meena and sons mainly spent anxious days. Her elder son died some time ago. Amid the good news, a sudden crackle of laughter from Rasik's two grandsons, Apoorva and Praveer, enlivens the mood as family members get busy with the preparation for celebrating the birthday of the centenarian. Soon after the news of Mondal getting interim bail by Supreme Court came on November 29, the family members saw a ray of hope.

Rasik's youngest son Uttam says, "In 1988, my father was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case. Now he is 103-year-old and he is turning a year older within a few days.”

According to him, irrespective of what the law says, he considers it unfair to keep someone like his father in jail for any crime. "My father is ill now. He can't even walk properly,” Uttam says.

The decrepit house of Meena Mondal in Malda, West Bengal (ETV Bharat)

Mondal, who was then 68-year-old, was convicted in 1994 in a 1988 murder case. His appeal against conviction was dismissed by the Calcutta High Court in 2018. He then moved the Supreme Court which also dismissed his plea. In 2020, Mandal, 99 then, again filed a fresh appeal in the apex court, citing old age and ailments.

The wives of sons of the centenarian, however, did not show up, evading camera gaze when ETV Bharat team approached them.

The allegation

It was alleged that Rasik shot dead his younger brother Suresh over land dispute in 1988. Based on an FIR lodged at Manikchak Police Station of Malda, he was arrested. Locals, however, said Suresh was killed by Jiten, a neighbour. Soon, Suresh's wife Aarti left for Bihar 30 years ago with their son. They never returned again.

There is no trace of the copy of FIR at the police station. None of the police officials could find the documents now. An official of the correctional home, where Rasik was lodged, says they have received the copy of interim bail from Supreme Court. “It goes all well, Rasik Chandra Mondal will be released in a few days,” he says.