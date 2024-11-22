How KIMS Foundation's AI-Powered Glasses Offer Hope And Vision To Visually Impaired

Hyderabad: In an era where technology continues to redefine the limits of possibility, AI-powered smart glasses are bringing new hope to visually impaired individuals. Developed by the KIMS Foundation and Research Centre (KFRC), these innovative glasses are set to change the lives of approximately two crore visually impaired people in India.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, who unveiled the glasses at a distribution event in Secunderabad, expressed his optimism about the groundbreaking technology. He stated, "These AI-powered smart glasses will bring new light to the lives of visually impaired individuals and offer them hope for a brighter future."

Transforming the Lives of the Visually Impaired

The AI-powered glasses, developed under the leadership of Dr Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, CMD of KIMS Hospital, aim to enhance the independence and mobility of visually impaired individuals. The glasses are equipped with several revolutionary features that promise to change how visually impaired people navigate the world around them.

During the distribution program, Dr Rao emphasised that the glasses would significantly boost the self-confidence of blind individuals, enabling them to perform daily tasks with ease and dignity. "The technology behind these glasses will help improve the quality of life and offer more independence to the blind community," he said.

In the initial phase, 100 people received the glasses free of charge, with accompanying training sessions for the recipients and their families. The training was designed to ensure that users could fully understand how to use the glasses effectively and integrate them into their daily routines.

Key Features of the Smart Glasses

The AI-powered glasses come with several innovative features aimed at assisting the visually impaired:

Face Recognition: One of the standout features of these glasses is their ability to store up to 400 faces. This allows users to recognise family, friends, and acquaintances by name, enhancing social interaction and reducing dependence on others.

Navigation Assistance: The glasses are equipped with navigation capabilities that help users identify and reach pre-stored locations like home, office, or college. Additionally, the glasses provide real-time obstacle alerts, offering a more comprehensive solution to moving around safely.

Text-To-Speech Functionality: The glasses have a built-in reading aid that can read text aloud. Whether it's books, signs, or documents, the text-to-speech feature allows users to engage with printed material effortlessly.

Lightweight and Comfortable: Weighing only 45 grams, the glasses are lightweight and comfortable enough to be worn for long durations without discomfort. This is crucial for users who need to wear them throughout the day.

Manufactured with Care

These AI-powered glasses are priced at approximately Rs 10,000 per unit. However, in the first phase of distribution, they are being provided free of cost to visually impaired students and individuals in need. Dr V Bhujanga Rao, Chairman of KFRC and a former DRDO scientist, mentioned that the goal is to make the glasses widely available.

KIMS Foundation's AI Glasses being distributed to students (ETV Bharat)

"While the initial distribution is focused on blind students, we plan to expand based on user feedback, making them more affordable and accessible as the technology evolves," Dr Bhujanga Rao said.

How the Smart Glasses Work

The smart glasses use computer vision and machine learning algorithms to function. They are powered by a USB-rechargeable battery and come with a companion app that allows users to store essential information like addresses, faces, and routes. This app helps users access these features seamlessly, further improving their ability to live independently.

As the technology behind these glasses evolves, they are expected to become more refined, potentially offering even more advanced features at a lower cost.

A Collaborative Effort for a Brighter Future

The development of these glasses is the result of a collaboration between KFRC, Achala Health Services, and Rajesh Raju, the CEO of Achala Solutions. Rajesh Raju urged users to report any technology issues through the company's official website to ensure continuous improvement. "The collaboration has been essential in bringing this project to life, and we hope this innovation will make a significant impact on the lives of the visually impaired," Raju said.