Hyderabad: KIMS Doctors Remove Pen Cap Stuck In Lungs For 21 Years

Hyderabad: In a rare medical case, doctors at KIMS Hospital, Kondapur, successfully removed a pen cap lodged in the lungs of a 26-year-old man from Karimnagar, an object he had unknowingly carried for 21 years.

The patient had swallowed the pen cap while playing at the age of five. Although he had no major symptoms for years, he began experiencing persistent coughing and weight loss over the past month. His condition worsened in the last ten days, with severe coughing preventing him from sleeping. Seeking medical help, he underwent a CT scan, which revealed an infection in the lower left lung. He was then referred to KIMS Hospital, where Consultant Clinical and Interventional Pulmonologist Dr. Subhakar Nadella led the diagnosis and treatment.

"When he came in, the CT scan showed an unusual lump obstructing his lungs. As we proceeded with the removal, we discovered a pen cap inside," Dr. Subhakar Nadella explained. "To confirm, we called his brother and asked if he had ever swallowed anything. That’s when he recalled the incident from his childhood."

At the time of the incident, doctors had assured the family that the object had likely passed through his digestive system. However, the pen cap remained lodged in his lungs for over two decades, leading to progressive damage.

The medical team used flexible bronchoscopy to carefully extract the pen cap. "We first removed the accumulated tissues, lymph nodes, and muscle formations around it, clearing the way to extract the foreign object," Dr. Subhakar Nadella said. "Prolonged presence of such objects can severely damage the lungs. Fortunately, we managed to treat the affected areas with antibiotics."

He emphasized the importance of early detection in such cases. "If the pen cap had remained any longer, it could have led to total lung damage, requiring surgery. Parents must be vigilant about what children put in their mouths. If ingestion of a foreign object is suspected, immediate medical attention is crucial to prevent severe complications," he said. The patient has since recovered well following the procedure.