Killing Hindus For Their Religion A Heinous Act: Asaduddin Owaisi

Siliguri: Hyderabad MP and president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday condemned the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir and said killing Hindus because of their religion is a heinous act.

Speaking to reporters at Bagdogra airport, he said no matter what steps Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government takes against Pakistan and the terrorists in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, the country's Opposition political parties will always be by his side.

Owaisi reached Bagdogra from Delhi and left for Bihar by road. At the airport, he said, "All Opposition political parties have informed Prime Minister Modi that they are with him. The government should take strictest action against them (terrorists) so that those who have lost their relatives get justice."

Owaisi said, the terrorists separated men from women and children and asked them about their religion. "Those who were Hindus were shot dead. This is a very heinous act," he said. The Parliamentarian said even as his party supports the Central Government on the Pahalgam issue, it would continue to oppose the amendment to the Waqf Act.

"There should be no violence in opposition to the Act. The BJP has made a wrong law, which is against the Constitution. We have joined the protests," Owaisi said.

On the caste-based census announced by the Centre a few days back, he said his party has been demanding it since 2021. "The last caste-based census was held way back in 1931". He said a caste-based census will help ascertain which castes have progressed and which still lag. Such exercise helped strengthen the USA and is necessary in India," he said.