'Killed On Paper': 70-Year-Old Woman from Chhattisgarh Fights to Prove She’s Alive

Bemetara: In Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, a bizarre case of a septuagenarian woman's struggle for justice is making her go from pillar to post for justice. At 70, Shail Sharma's fight is not against illness or age, but against a death certificate that claims she has been dead for the last 32 years.



Death on paper

According to Shail, her death certificate was 'forged' when she was 58 in 1993. At the time, her husband Devnarayan Sharma was still alive. The fraudulent certificate allegedly obtained by her daughter-in-law 'killed' her on government records.

Decades later, this very certificate was used to transfer family land at Satna in Madhya Pradesh. She said the land was originally registered under her husband’s name and was later fraudulently transferred in her and her granddaughter's name.

"My daughter-in-law has got my land registered in her and her daughter's name by getting a fake death certificate. She convinced authorities, insisting there is no heir to this land," Shail Sharma said. After discovering the fraud, the elderly woman hurriedly knocked on the Collector’s doors in Bemetara, with both her death certificate and the relevant documents as proof of her claim.

She told the collector that her daughter-in-law got her land registered in her and her daughter’s name by making a fake death certificate, claiming there was no heir to the land. Shail also demanded immediate action.

Her other family members backed her claim. Strangely, Shail’s death certificate dates back to before the division of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. To make the matter more puzzling, authorities in Maro issued again in 2019 under Section 12/17 of the Birth and Death Registration Act, 1963. Taking note of Shail’s unusual plea, collector Ranbir Sharma has ordered an immediate investigation into the case.