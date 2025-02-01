'Killed More Than 10 People': Punjab's Psycho Killer Makes Shocking Confession Before Police

Sri Fatehgarh Sahib: In a chilling revelation, a man from Punjab has confessed to killing more than 10 people after either offering them lift or engaging in sexual acts. The accused serial killer Ram Saroop happens to be a resident of Chaura village in Garhshankar of Hoshiarpur.
Reportedly, the Fatehgarh Sahib District police brought him on a production warrant from Ropar Jail for interrogation, which helped them solve three cases.
Addressing a presser, Malkit Singh, Inspector In-charge of Fatehgarh Sahib Police Station, revealed that Ram Saroop was arrested in connection with one murder case under the Sirhind Police and two under the Fatehgarh Sahib Police. The accused is homosexual and used to lure people into intimate situations, then demand money from them. If they denied giving him money, Ram Swaroop strangulated them to death. After committing the murder, he would apologise by touching the feet of the dead body."
Timeline Of The Murders
According to the police, on May 2, 2024, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Bada Sirhind, went missing after work. His body was later found near the Veterinary Hospital in Bada Sirhind.
On February 18, 2024, one Kishan Singh, a resident of Majra Sirhind, went missing and his body was found next day near an empty bypass road.
Further investigations revealed that Ram Saroop was involved in another murder of one Negi in Fatehgarh Sahib. The court has now granted police remand for further interrogation until February 4.
During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to killing more than 10 persons. Police said Ram Swaroop has taken responsibility of more than 10 murders. He admitted to committing several murders across different locations, including strangling a person in the forest on the Kiratpur Sahib-Manali road, murdering a mason in Bharatgarh, and strangling another person named Raju in Ganguwal under Ropar.
Apart from this, the accused reportedly confessed to killed several people in Ganguwal, Rupnagar and Hoshiarpur. One of his victims was a truck driver on Chhabewal-Malpur road, said police.