ETV Bharat / state

'Killed More Than 10 People': Punjab's Psycho Killer Makes Shocking Confession Before Police

The accused, a homosexual, used to lure people into intimate situations, then demand money from them. If denied, he would strangle them to death.

'Killed More Than 10 People': Punjab's Psycho Killer Makes Shocking Confession Before Police
'Killed More Than 10 People': Punjab's Psycho Killer Makes Shocking Confession Before Police (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 8:48 PM IST

Sri Fatehgarh Sahib: In a chilling revelation, a man from Punjab has confessed to killing more than 10 people after either offering them lift or engaging in sexual acts. The accused serial killer Ram Saroop happens to be a resident of Chaura village in Garhshankar of Hoshiarpur.

Reportedly, the Fatehgarh Sahib District police brought him on a production warrant from Ropar Jail for interrogation, which helped them solve three cases.

Addressing a presser, Malkit Singh, Inspector In-charge of Fatehgarh Sahib Police Station, revealed that Ram Saroop was arrested in connection with one murder case under the Sirhind Police and two under the Fatehgarh Sahib Police. The accused is homosexual and used to lure people into intimate situations, then demand money from them. If they denied giving him money, Ram Swaroop strangulated them to death. After committing the murder, he would apologise by touching the feet of the dead body."

Timeline Of The Murders

According to the police, on May 2, 2024, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Bada Sirhind, went missing after work. His body was later found near the Veterinary Hospital in Bada Sirhind.

On February 18, 2024, one Kishan Singh, a resident of Majra Sirhind, went missing and his body was found next day near an empty bypass road.

Further investigations revealed that Ram Saroop was involved in another murder of one Negi in Fatehgarh Sahib. The court has now granted police remand for further interrogation until February 4.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to killing more than 10 persons. Police said Ram Swaroop has taken responsibility of more than 10 murders. He admitted to committing several murders across different locations, including strangling a person in the forest on the Kiratpur Sahib-Manali road, murdering a mason in Bharatgarh, and strangling another person named Raju in Ganguwal under Ropar.

Apart from this, the accused reportedly confessed to killed several people in Ganguwal, Rupnagar and Hoshiarpur. One of his victims was a truck driver on Chhabewal-Malpur road, said police.

Sri Fatehgarh Sahib: In a chilling revelation, a man from Punjab has confessed to killing more than 10 people after either offering them lift or engaging in sexual acts. The accused serial killer Ram Saroop happens to be a resident of Chaura village in Garhshankar of Hoshiarpur.

Reportedly, the Fatehgarh Sahib District police brought him on a production warrant from Ropar Jail for interrogation, which helped them solve three cases.

Addressing a presser, Malkit Singh, Inspector In-charge of Fatehgarh Sahib Police Station, revealed that Ram Saroop was arrested in connection with one murder case under the Sirhind Police and two under the Fatehgarh Sahib Police. The accused is homosexual and used to lure people into intimate situations, then demand money from them. If they denied giving him money, Ram Swaroop strangulated them to death. After committing the murder, he would apologise by touching the feet of the dead body."

Timeline Of The Murders

According to the police, on May 2, 2024, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Bada Sirhind, went missing after work. His body was later found near the Veterinary Hospital in Bada Sirhind.

On February 18, 2024, one Kishan Singh, a resident of Majra Sirhind, went missing and his body was found next day near an empty bypass road.

Further investigations revealed that Ram Saroop was involved in another murder of one Negi in Fatehgarh Sahib. The court has now granted police remand for further interrogation until February 4.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to killing more than 10 persons. Police said Ram Swaroop has taken responsibility of more than 10 murders. He admitted to committing several murders across different locations, including strangling a person in the forest on the Kiratpur Sahib-Manali road, murdering a mason in Bharatgarh, and strangling another person named Raju in Ganguwal under Ropar.

Apart from this, the accused reportedly confessed to killed several people in Ganguwal, Rupnagar and Hoshiarpur. One of his victims was a truck driver on Chhabewal-Malpur road, said police.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUNJABPSYCHO KILLERHOMOSEXUALGAY KILLERGAY PSYCHO KILLER IN PUNJAB

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.