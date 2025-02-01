ETV Bharat / state

'Killed More Than 10 People': Punjab's Psycho Killer Makes Shocking Confession Before Police

Sri Fatehgarh Sahib: In a chilling revelation, a man from Punjab has confessed to killing more than 10 people after either offering them lift or engaging in sexual acts. The accused serial killer Ram Saroop happens to be a resident of Chaura village in Garhshankar of Hoshiarpur.

Reportedly, the Fatehgarh Sahib District police brought him on a production warrant from Ropar Jail for interrogation, which helped them solve three cases.

Addressing a presser, Malkit Singh, Inspector In-charge of Fatehgarh Sahib Police Station, revealed that Ram Saroop was arrested in connection with one murder case under the Sirhind Police and two under the Fatehgarh Sahib Police. The accused is homosexual and used to lure people into intimate situations, then demand money from them. If they denied giving him money, Ram Swaroop strangulated them to death. After committing the murder, he would apologise by touching the feet of the dead body."

Timeline Of The Murders

According to the police, on May 2, 2024, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Bada Sirhind, went missing after work. His body was later found near the Veterinary Hospital in Bada Sirhind.