Killed In Russia-Ukraine War Six Months Ago, UP Man's Body Brought Back Home

Azamgarh: Kanhaiya Yadav, a resident of Bankata village here, left for Russia in January to work as a cook. Almost a year later, he returned home in a casket. Soon after arriving there, Yadav, 41, was enlisted in the Russian army and sent to the front lines of the Russia-Ukraine war where he was injured. Days after fighting for his life in a hospital, Yadav died on June 17, according to his family.

His mortal remains were finally brought home on Monday. Yadav left for St. Peter's Square, Russia on January 16 after securing a work visa through an agent. He underwent training as a cook and was subsequently enlisted in the Russian army, said his wife Geeta. "On May 9, Yadav informed us that he was injured in the fighting. He was in touch with us till May 25, but there was no communication after that," she said.

On December 6, the Indian embassy in Moscow informed the family that Yadav died on June 17 while undergoing treatment at a hospital, she added. Yadav's body was brought back on Monday. Local administration officials, including Naib Tehsildar Sanjay Rai, accompanied his family to Babatpur Airport, Varanasi, where the body arrived. From the airport, his mortal remains were brought to his village.

Villagers gathered at Yadav's home on Monday evening to bid him farewell. Besides his wife, Yadav is survived by their two sons Ajay (21) and Vijay (19). Ajay said he last spoke to his father on April 25 and he had assured him that he was in good health. Ajay claimed the Russian government has announced a compensation of Rs 30 lakh for his family but they are yet to receive it.