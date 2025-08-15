ETV Bharat / state

6 Killed In Road Accident On Way To Puri Jagannath Temple In Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon: Six persons were killed and one injured after their car jumped off a divider and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred at around 5 am on the national highway near Chirchari village under Baghnadi police station area when the victims were heading to Puri in Odisha. Six persons died on the spot and the person driving the car was seriously injured. On information, police reached the spot and recovered six bodies from the car while the injured was admitted to the medical college hospital here, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said preliminary probe has revealed that a group of 7 friends were going to Jagannath Temple in Puri after visiting Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple. The car was going from Nagpur to Odisha via Rajnandgaon when it collided head-on with the truck. The driver might have dozed off, causing the car to veer into the opposite lane, they added.