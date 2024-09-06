ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Man Killed, Five Injured In Bomb Attack In Ex-Manipur CM's House

By PTI

The incident took place in a residential area of Moirang in Bishnupur district on Friday afternoon, in which an elderly man died while five others sustained injuries after suspected militants launched a bomb attack.

Bomb Attack In Ex-Manipur CM's House
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Imphal: An elderly man was killed and five others were injured after suspected militants launched a bomb attack on a residential area of Moirang in Bishnupur district on Friday afternoon, officials said. The rocket which fell on the compound of former chief minister Mairembam Koireng's residence seemed to be an improvised one.

It is the second rocket that was fired in the district on Friday. "The elderly man was preparing for some religious rituals in the compound when the bomb exploded. He died on the spot," the official said. Five others, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured in the explosion. The rocket fell at a spot around two km from the INA headquarters.

On April 14, 1944, Lieutenant Colonel Shaukat Ali of the Indian National Army (INA) hoisted the Tricolor Flag of free India for the first time on Indian soil under the guidance of INA Supreme Commander Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Moirang. Earlier in the day, a rocket was fired from an elevated position in the nearby hill areas toward the low-lying residential locality of Tronglaobi, located around 45km from the state capital Imphal.

TAGGED:

MAIREMBAM KOIRENG HOUSE ATTACKBOMB ATTACK IN MANIPUR

