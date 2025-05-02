ETV Bharat / state

Ajmer: 2 Kids Die Of Suffocation After Being Stuck Inside An Iron Trunk

Ajmer: In a tragic incident, two brothers died of suffocation in Rajasthan’s Ajmer, police officials said on Friday. The incident took place in Nathuthala village of Pisangan tehsil of the district on Thursday, they said.

The deceased, sons of a widow of the village, hid in a trunk while playing, however, they died of suffocation as the lid closed.

ASP Rural Deepak Kumar said that the police reached the spot as soon as the information about the incident was received. The bodies of the children have been handed over to the family after the post-mortem. The investigation into the matter is underway, Kumar added.