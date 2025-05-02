ETV Bharat / state

Ajmer: 2 Kids Die Of Suffocation After Being Stuck Inside An Iron Trunk

The two children, aged 6 and 4 years, hid in a trunk while playing, and then got stuck inside after the lid closed from above.

2 Kids Die Of Suffocation After Being Locked In Iron Trunk In Ajmer
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2025 at 3:57 PM IST

Ajmer: In a tragic incident, two brothers died of suffocation in Rajasthan’s Ajmer, police officials said on Friday. The incident took place in Nathuthala village of Pisangan tehsil of the district on Thursday, they said.

The deceased, sons of a widow of the village, hid in a trunk while playing, however, they died of suffocation as the lid closed.

ASP Rural Deepak Kumar said that the police reached the spot as soon as the information about the incident was received. The bodies of the children have been handed over to the family after the post-mortem. The investigation into the matter is underway, Kumar added.

Village Sarpanch Kallu Cheeta said that Ladli Khatoon, a resident of Nathuthala village, lived with her two children. After her husband’s death, she raised her children by working as a labourer.

On Thursday, she went to work, leaving her children at home. The children, who started playing, hid in a large iron trunk, kept in the house. The children got caught inside the trunk after its lid closed from above.

On returning from work, Ladli Khatun searched for her children and found them unconscious inside the trunk. She rushed them to the Pisangan Community Health Centre with the help of the villagers, however, the doctors declared both of them dead.

