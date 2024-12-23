ETV Bharat / state

4 Kids Killed As Brick Kiln Wall Collapses On Them In Hisar, 5-Yr-Old Critical

The victims were sleeping while their parents were working at the brick kiln when a wall collapsed on them.

4 Kids Killed As Brick Kiln Wall Collapses On Them In Hisar, 5-Yr-Old Critical
Brick kiln wall has collapsed (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Hisar: Four children, including a three-month-old girl, were killed and a few others were injured after a wall of a brick kiln collapsed on them while they were sleeping in a village in Haryana's Hisar district on Sunday night, police said.

The accident occurred in Budana village of Narnaund in Hisar when the victim's parents, who were labourers from Uttar Pradesh, were working at the kiln. All injured were taken to the hospital, where condition of a five-year-old girl is stated to be critical.

The children were sleeping near the wall, located close to the kiln's chimney, that collapsed. There was an exit gate but since all were sleeping when the incident occurred, they could not escape, labourers said.

"Around 25 labourers were working at midnight in the kiln while the children were sleeping near the wall, built near the chimney. Suddenly, this wall collapsed on the children, resulting which, three died on the spot and a three-month-old girl succumbed to her injuries on way to the hospital. All the injured children are presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hisar," Om Prakash, a labourer said.

Police said the injured were referred to Hisar hospital while the four bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A pall of gloom has descended on Budana village following the accident.

Read more

  1. Three Labourers Killed, One Injured As School Wall Collapses In Rajasthan's Jalore
  2. Three Labourers Die After Fire Breaks Out In Sofa Manufacturing Factory In Greater Noida

Hisar: Four children, including a three-month-old girl, were killed and a few others were injured after a wall of a brick kiln collapsed on them while they were sleeping in a village in Haryana's Hisar district on Sunday night, police said.

The accident occurred in Budana village of Narnaund in Hisar when the victim's parents, who were labourers from Uttar Pradesh, were working at the kiln. All injured were taken to the hospital, where condition of a five-year-old girl is stated to be critical.

The children were sleeping near the wall, located close to the kiln's chimney, that collapsed. There was an exit gate but since all were sleeping when the incident occurred, they could not escape, labourers said.

"Around 25 labourers were working at midnight in the kiln while the children were sleeping near the wall, built near the chimney. Suddenly, this wall collapsed on the children, resulting which, three died on the spot and a three-month-old girl succumbed to her injuries on way to the hospital. All the injured children are presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hisar," Om Prakash, a labourer said.

Police said the injured were referred to Hisar hospital while the four bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A pall of gloom has descended on Budana village following the accident.

Read more

  1. Three Labourers Killed, One Injured As School Wall Collapses In Rajasthan's Jalore
  2. Three Labourers Die After Fire Breaks Out In Sofa Manufacturing Factory In Greater Noida

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BRICK KILN WALL COLLAPSESWALL COLLAPSEDKIDS KILLED AFTER WALL COLLAPSEDWALL COLLAPSE HISAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.