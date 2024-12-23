4 Kids Killed As Brick Kiln Wall Collapses On Them In Hisar, 5-Yr-Old Critical

Hisar: Four children, including a three-month-old girl, were killed and a few others were injured after a wall of a brick kiln collapsed on them while they were sleeping in a village in Haryana's Hisar district on Sunday night, police said.

The accident occurred in Budana village of Narnaund in Hisar when the victim's parents, who were labourers from Uttar Pradesh, were working at the kiln. All injured were taken to the hospital, where condition of a five-year-old girl is stated to be critical.

The children were sleeping near the wall, located close to the kiln's chimney, that collapsed. There was an exit gate but since all were sleeping when the incident occurred, they could not escape, labourers said.

"Around 25 labourers were working at midnight in the kiln while the children were sleeping near the wall, built near the chimney. Suddenly, this wall collapsed on the children, resulting which, three died on the spot and a three-month-old girl succumbed to her injuries on way to the hospital. All the injured children are presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hisar," Om Prakash, a labourer said.

Police said the injured were referred to Hisar hospital while the four bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A pall of gloom has descended on Budana village following the accident.