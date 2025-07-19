ETV Bharat / state

Kidney Sales Racket Targets Poor Women In Tamil Nadu's Namakkal

Namakkal: A disturbing kidney trafficking operation that has been targeting poor women has come into light in the Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu.

The racket was revealed following an investigation by the health and police officials. The investigation centred around areas like Pallipalayam, Kumarapalayam, and Agraharam, where thousands of families depend on power loom work for their livelihood. Many of these workers live in extreme poverty, making them vulnerable to exploitation.

According to officials, middlemen have been taking advantage of desperate women who struggle to support their families. These women often turn to microfinance loans and high-interest lending to make ends meet, especially when their husbands are unable to work due to alcohol addiction.

When debts pile up and become impossible to repay, brokers approach these women with a tempting offer: sell a kidney for 5-10 lakh rupees and clear all debts at once.

The reality is much worse than promised. Instead of the large sums they were told about, women received only 2 lakh rupees before surgery and 3 lakh rupees afterwards, a total of just 5 lakh rupees instead of the promised 10 lakh.

Meanwhile, the women who have already donated kidneys are convinced to bring in more victims. The brokers promise them commission money for each new person they recruit, creating a cycle where victims become unwitting accomplices.