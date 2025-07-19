Kidney Sales Racket Targets Poor Women In Tamil Nadu's Namakkal

Namakkal: A disturbing kidney trafficking operation that has been targeting poor women has come into light in the Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu.
The racket was revealed following an investigation by the health and police officials. The investigation centred around areas like Pallipalayam, Kumarapalayam, and Agraharam, where thousands of families depend on power loom work for their livelihood. Many of these workers live in extreme poverty, making them vulnerable to exploitation.
According to officials, middlemen have been taking advantage of desperate women who struggle to support their families. These women often turn to microfinance loans and high-interest lending to make ends meet, especially when their husbands are unable to work due to alcohol addiction.
When debts pile up and become impossible to repay, brokers approach these women with a tempting offer: sell a kidney for 5-10 lakh rupees and clear all debts at once.
The reality is much worse than promised. Instead of the large sums they were told about, women received only 2 lakh rupees before surgery and 3 lakh rupees afterwards, a total of just 5 lakh rupees instead of the promised 10 lakh.
Meanwhile, the women who have already donated kidneys are convinced to bring in more victims. The brokers promise them commission money for each new person they recruit, creating a cycle where victims become unwitting accomplices.
To avoid detection, the surgeries were performed at private hospitals in neighbouring districts like Trichy and Erode, rather than locally in Namakkal.
A joint team led by Kumarapalayam Taluk Officer Sivakumar, Police Inspector Sivakumar, and District Health Project Welfare Services Joint Director Rajmohan recently visited the home of Anandan, identified as a key intermediary in the operation. However, they found the house locked, and Anandan was not present.
The District Health Department has formed a special investigation committee under Joint Director Rajmohan. They have sent notices to private hospitals in Erode and Trichy demanding explanations about their involvement in these operations.
The main targets are women from power loom worker families who face impossible financial situations. With low wages, mounting debts, and family responsibilities, these women see kidney donation as their only escape from poverty.
Many of these women have been participating in this illegal trade for years without fully understanding they were being cheated out of the money they were promised.
