'Kidnapping' Of Nainital Zila Panchayat Members: Uttarakhand HC Makes DGP, Home Secretary Parties

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday made the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Home Secretary parties to the case of the alleged kidnapping of five panchayat members and violence during the election of Zila Panchayat president and vice-president in Nainital. The next date of the hearing has been fixed for August 22.

Expressing concern over the incident that took place during the elections in Udham Singh Nagar and Betalghat, the court raised questions over the law and order situation in the state.

The petition was heard by the division bench of Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay. During the hearing, Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prahlad Narayan Meena appeared in the court, while District Magistrate Vandana Singh appeared in the court through video conferencing.

Meena told the court that a sub-inspector has been suspended for negligence, and it will take some time to collect the detailed information of people who came in the red car on the night of August 13. They are from Rampur, Udham Singh Nagar, Haldwani and Nainital city. That red car is in the possession of the police.

On Monday's hearing, the court saw the videos in which people wearing raincoats were seen dragging five district panchayat members. The court expressed deep concern over the arrival of about a dozen armed people in a hotel located about 200 meters from the polling place, the District Panchayat office, on the first night of voting, to abduct these five district panchayat members on the morning of voting.

Expressing displeasure with the police, it observed that the Nainital police have failed to discharge their responsibility. "Where was your police force? What were the history sheeters doing in the city? Are you deliberately protecting the criminals? Do you think we are blind?" the court asked Meena.

The court had directed that the abducted persons be produced before it and ordered the SSP and DM to investigate the matter.

However, these five people had filed affidavits on Monday saying that they were not abducted. The court refused to hear them, showing displeasure over their conduct. The court said that these people are contradicting their statements, so their opinion does not matter.

The court has said it is concerned about the violence, while observing that it is important to make the process clean, otherwise voters will lose faith in the voting process, and it will be difficult to call them to vote.

On August 14, the Uttarakhand unit of the Congress had accused the BJP of kidnapping some of its panchayat members to prevent them from casting their votes in the elections for the posts of District Panchayat President and Block Pramukhs in Nainital, and had prayed for HC intervention in the matter. There was also a scuffle between BJP workers and the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Yashpal Arya, former Nainital MLA Sanjeev Arya and the Congress MLA from Haldwani, Sumit Hridayesh, over this.

It was also alleged that the police remained a mute spectator in the matter, which was aired live on Yashpal Arya's Facebook page. The high court had ordered the police and administration to send the district panchayat members who approached the court to the polling booth under police protection. The next day, the counting of votes was done under tight security, and the result, kept in a sealed envelope, will be declared after the court's order.