Kidnapping Case Filed Against Ex-Minister HD Revanna After Woman Raped by Son Goes Missing

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against former state minister and JD(S) leader HD Revanna after a woman, who was allegedly raped by his son, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and featured in the alleged sexual abuse videos, goes missing.

The victim, worked in Revanna's house for six years but had quit three years ago. On the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's son at KR Nagar police station in Mysuru on Thursday, an FIR was filed night against the former minister late at night. HD Revanna has been booked on several charges, including kidnapping.

The victim's son complained that his mother is one of the women whose videos surfaced in regard to Prajwal Revanna's alleged sexual abuse. He said that Satish Babu, a relative of Revanna family came to their house at 9 pm on April 29 and convinced his mother to accompany him saying Revanna was calling her. She has been missing since then, the woman's son said in the complaint. Based on which, a case has been registered against Revanna and his relative Satish Babu.

The victim's son said that his mother worked in Revanna household for about six years. She left the job about three years ago and is presently working as a labourer in the village.

In an earlier complaint against Prajwal Revanna, the victim had said that she had approached the MP for work in 2021. When she went to meet him, the latter raped her in his quarters and made a video of the act. He threatened to make the video viral and to kill her and her husband if she reported the incident. She alleged that she was raped many times at gunpoint

An FIR has already been registered against Prajwal Revananna at the CID cyber station under several sections of the IPC and the IT Act. The SIT, which is already investigating the Hassan pen drive case, has now accelerated the investigation after a second FIR was registered. Prajwal Revanna, has gone abroad and SIT is preparing to take action as soon as he arrives.

After the victim's son lodged a complaint, Mysuru Additional Commissioner of Police Nandini visited the police station and probed into the case.