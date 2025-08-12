ETV Bharat / state

Kidnappers Pose As Tenants, Abduct Two Sisters In Broad Daylight in Karnal

Karnal: Panic gripped the Janakpuri area of Karnal on Monday after two sisters were abducted in broad daylight by four people posing as prospective tenants. The incident took place on Gaushala Road when three men and a woman arrived in a black car, allegedly under the pretext of renting a room.

According to the girls’ father, he was away at work when the group approached his home. His elder daughter informed them about two vacant rooms—one upstairs and one on the ground floor. “They asked to see the downstairs room, which was locked. When my daughter went to unlock it, they grabbed her and forced her into their car,” he said, adding that his daughter’s wedding was scheduled for November.

The girls’ mother confirmed that the female suspect had initiated the conversation, asking if the room was available, before the group carried out the abduction.

Eyewitness Balkrishna said the car had been parked in the area for some time, but he did not suspect foul play. “They shoved her into the car. People tried to stop them, but one person got injured in the scuffle,” he recalled.