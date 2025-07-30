ETV Bharat / state

Kidnapped School Girl Rescued In Ramgarh, Criminals Flee Amid Police Chase

A search operation is underway to nab the absconding accused. Ranchi SSP and DIG Chandan Kumar Sinha confirmed the recovery of the girl.

Kidnapped School Girl Rescued In Ramgarh, Criminals Flee Amid Police Chase
Jharkhand Police (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2025 at 3:16 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ranchi: Ranchi Police on Tuesday rescued a kidnapped school girl from the Kuju police station area of Ramgarh district, officials said. Fearing the police, the accused threw the girl out of their moving vehicle and fled from the spot. They said.

A search operation is underway to nab the absconding accused. Ranchi SSP and DIG Chandan Kumar Sinha confirmed the recovery of the girl.

Ramgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar said that Ranchi police had received information about the kidnapping of a schoolgirl. Following this, the police initiated a road surveillance. Subsequently, a speeding car was travelling at 150 km/h between Mandu and Kuju. Mandu police station in-charge Sadanand started chasing it.

Sadanand pursued the car and, at one point, rammed the police vehicle into the suspects’ car to try to stop them. However, the accused continued to flee.

Sadanand then took out his service pistol and aimed at the vehicle. However, he stopped after noticing the kidnapped girl in the back seat.

Fearing the police, the kidnappers threw the girl out of the vehicle near a bank in Kuju and fled. The girl was rescued safely and is currently in police custody.

“The girl is unharmed. The police teams from both Ramgarh and Hazaribagh are working together to apprehend the criminals,” SP Ajay Kumar said. Kumar further said that their arrest is expected soon.

Read More

  1. TN ADGP Moves SC Against Arrest For 'Using' Official Car To Kidnap Minor
  2. Minor Girl 'Kidnapped And Raped' By Three Youths In Amethi, BJP MLA's Nephew Among Accused

Ranchi: Ranchi Police on Tuesday rescued a kidnapped school girl from the Kuju police station area of Ramgarh district, officials said. Fearing the police, the accused threw the girl out of their moving vehicle and fled from the spot. They said.

A search operation is underway to nab the absconding accused. Ranchi SSP and DIG Chandan Kumar Sinha confirmed the recovery of the girl.

Ramgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar said that Ranchi police had received information about the kidnapping of a schoolgirl. Following this, the police initiated a road surveillance. Subsequently, a speeding car was travelling at 150 km/h between Mandu and Kuju. Mandu police station in-charge Sadanand started chasing it.

Sadanand pursued the car and, at one point, rammed the police vehicle into the suspects’ car to try to stop them. However, the accused continued to flee.

Sadanand then took out his service pistol and aimed at the vehicle. However, he stopped after noticing the kidnapped girl in the back seat.

Fearing the police, the kidnappers threw the girl out of the vehicle near a bank in Kuju and fled. The girl was rescued safely and is currently in police custody.

“The girl is unharmed. The police teams from both Ramgarh and Hazaribagh are working together to apprehend the criminals,” SP Ajay Kumar said. Kumar further said that their arrest is expected soon.

Read More

  1. TN ADGP Moves SC Against Arrest For 'Using' Official Car To Kidnap Minor
  2. Minor Girl 'Kidnapped And Raped' By Three Youths In Amethi, BJP MLA's Nephew Among Accused

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SCHOOL GIRL KIDNAPPEDRANCHI SCHOOL GIRL KIDNAPPEDKIDNAPPING IN RANCHIKIDNAPPED SCHOOL GIRL RESCUED

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.