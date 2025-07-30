ETV Bharat / state

Kidnapped School Girl Rescued In Ramgarh, Criminals Flee Amid Police Chase

Ranchi: Ranchi Police on Tuesday rescued a kidnapped school girl from the Kuju police station area of Ramgarh district, officials said. Fearing the police, the accused threw the girl out of their moving vehicle and fled from the spot. They said.

A search operation is underway to nab the absconding accused. Ranchi SSP and DIG Chandan Kumar Sinha confirmed the recovery of the girl.

Ramgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar said that Ranchi police had received information about the kidnapping of a schoolgirl. Following this, the police initiated a road surveillance. Subsequently, a speeding car was travelling at 150 km/h between Mandu and Kuju. Mandu police station in-charge Sadanand started chasing it.

Sadanand pursued the car and, at one point, rammed the police vehicle into the suspects’ car to try to stop them. However, the accused continued to flee.